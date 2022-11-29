Born From Combat Defense Tech Firm Enters Fintech Market With NovusPoint

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitus Corporation, an enigmatic Florida tech firm known mostly for its advanced work in AI and Graph Database intelligence platforms designed for the defense intelligence community, has launched NovusPoint Inc., to meet growing demand for similar capabilities in the finance, banking, and insurance industries.

Equitus Corporation spent years developing an entirely new-generation military-grade data fabric and analytics development platform that allows defense companies to build tailored solutions for government clients that easily integrate, combine, corelate and connect massive amounts of disparate data, to provide consolidated insight to the warfighter. Fintech organizations have a similar problem, that of siloed disparate data types that need to interconnect at scale and speed. The lack of an advanced AI/ML data fabric within the banking and fintech industries is evidenced by the high volume of siloed, underutilized data, and the need to engage multiple tools and systems to meet compliancy and consumer needs.

Based upon the Equitus data fabric, the NovusPoint Ecosystem is comprised of AI, machine learning, and powerful math models that provide deep analytics of all an organization's data holdings in a single context, to improve understanding, drive growth, profitability, and market resilience. NovusPoint analytics deliver real-time information to propel immediate action in the moment.

Wesley Westmoreland, incoming President of NovusPoint Inc, has more than 5 years at Equitus Corporation and 20 years in leadership roles in banking, finance, marketing, and technology. focusing on regional, national, and global growth. He's currently serving his second term as a trustee for the United States Army Command & General Staff College (USACGSC) supporting the school for advanced military studies and the Simon Center which publishes the quarterly Interagency Journal. Westmoreland is a proud father of three and has deep southern roots.

Wesley Westmoreland states, "I originally joined Equitus Corp in 2018 to help expand its position in the intelligence and defense communities. By early 2022, however, outside interest from Fintech in Equitus had grown to a point where we found ourselves in serious discussions with some of the largest players in the Fintech space, and we knew that we needed to create NovusPoint Inc to deliver what they need without interfering with our defense-sector business line. As of December 1, 2022, NovusPoint is live."

Novus Point is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitus Corporation, and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. For more information, visit novuspoint.ai

Equitus Corporation, an employee-owned tech firm, also based in Clearwater, Florida, originally designed its advanced graph data analytics intelligence platform specifically to serve the defense industry. For more information, visit equitus.us

