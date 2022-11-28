REDCON1'S CYBER MONDAY BOGO DEAL IS LIVE AND INCLUDES THE CHANCE TO WIN A NEW 2022 FORD BRONCO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, America's Favorite Supplement Brand and the 2022 Vitamin Shoppe Battle Of The Brands Winner, launches the biggest Cyber Monday deal in history.

REDCON1’S CYBER MONDAY BOGO DEAL INCLUDES A FREE PREMIUM BUNDLE WITH ANY $50+ ORDER; (1) PREMIUM BACKPACK, (1) PREWORKOUT AND (1) ENTRY TO WIN A NEW 2022 FORD BRONCO (PRNewswire)

REDCON1's BOGO is live! Every $50+ order gets a free backpack, preworkout, and (1) entry to win a 2022 FORD Bronco

CLAIM YOUR FREE $110 BUNDLE with any $50+ purchase.

Premium bundle includes.

Premium backpack with laptop compartment (reg price $89.99 )

Limited edition TOTAL WAR preworkout (reg price $19.99 )

(1) Instant entry to win a new 2022 FORD Bronco

A digital coupon for $10 Off Case of REDCON1 ENERGY at any Vitamin Shoppe Store nationwide

"Ready to jumpstart 2023? We offer a complete line of award-winning fat burners to preworkouts, protein powders for every lifestyle to recovery and natural sleep aids. Love energy? Try our new REDCON1 ENERGY Drink; every can supports the military." Eric Hart, REDCON1 President.

Save time shopping these personalized product sets based on your individual fitness goals.

REDCON1 is the global sports nutrition leader creating only premium formulated products with transparent supplement labels that are backed by science. Visit REDCON1.com

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com

Contact

Ryan Monahan

REDCON1, Chief Marketing Officer

ryan@redcon1.com

* * * LIMIT 32 PURCHASE ENTRIES PER PERSON/EMAIL ADDRESS. * * * NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The REDCON1 Ford Bronco Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. States & DC age of majority or older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Winner must pick up vehicle from Sponsor in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. Promotion ends 3/27/23. Subject to complete Official Rules

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. Manufacturers of the prizes offered in this Promotion do not sponsor or endorse this Promotion and are not affiliated with the Sponsor or Promotion Administrator in any way.

