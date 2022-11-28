Mesirow CEO Natalie A. Brown named one of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America

Mesirow CEO named to inaugural list of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America by WomenInc .

Honors women executives across industries for accomplishment, influence and commitment to bettering communities and inspiring others

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that CEO Natalie A. Brown has been named to WomenInc.'s inaugural list of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. As the leading women business and lifestyle magazine, WomenInc.'s list features women executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America in its fall issue.

"WomenInc. is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

"Congratulations to each executive on this inaugural list," said CEO Natalie A. Brown. "This honor equally recognizes Mesirow's deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; civic enrichment; and community engagement – all critical attributes of our valued and intentional culture."

Selection of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America begins with more than 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields. The selection committee reviews information on executives in fields spanning human resources, real estate, finance, investment banking, business development, healthcare, manufacturing and legal and then makes final selections based upon leaders' exemplary records of accomplishment, influence and commitment to bettering their communities and inspiring others.

On June 30, 2022, Brown was appointed CEO following a unanimous vote by Mesirow's Board of Directors. She is the 6th CEO of Mesirow in its 85-year history and the first woman to serve in this role.

