InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Laundry Appliance for Face Masks (SGM 161)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to clean a quantity of face masks daily or as needed with minimal water use," said one of two inventors, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so we invented the SAFE MASK. Our design would save time and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses."

The invention provides an effective way to launder face masks. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional washing machine. As a result, it eliminates the need to wait until a full load of laundry is available and it saves time and water. The invention features an energy-efficient and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

