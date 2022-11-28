Cloud Security Usability to Skyrocket with New Trend Micro Innovation

Single deployment adds visibility and guided protection for AWS account in minutes

DALLAS , Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a new protection deployment model that delivers great value to both security and development teams. Unlike competitors, Trend Micro identifies threats in minutes and delivers security findings with no performance impact and without removing data from the customer environment.

"Trend Micro is the largest player in the cloud workload security market," said Philip Bues, Research Manager, Cloud Security at IDC. "Security teams are struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of development as business-critical cloud infrastructure and applications are deployed across complex hybrid cloud environments. Not only do organizations need visibility, but they also need real ways to address threats and reduce risk. Trend Micro delivers that with Cloud Sentry."

This new offering is in direct response to security teams sharing how they often battle to pace with the speed of application change in public cloud environments. Developers deploy new and updated application resources rapidly, and security controls need to be effectively deployed for all resources.

Jason Cradit, CIO/CTO, Summit Carbon Solutions said, "Working with Trend Micro allows us to protect data at scale with no servers to manage while keeping all our data inside our account. Bringing additional security controls and resource types into this style of security is a game changer for us across hundreds of distributed teams."

With the new protection model, organizations gain context-rich insights across legacy and native cloud workload environments with one click, freeing up security teams to focus on more critical issues. This innovation, named Trend Micro Cloud Sentry, lets security teams manage a single deployment per AWS account regardless of how resources are deployed or updated.

Kevin Simzer, COO, Trend Micro said, "Changing the game for cloud security is simply a byproduct of working so closely with our customers through their cloud transformation journeys, which pushes our continued product innovation. Visibility decreases and friction increases as businesses adopt new cloud technologies. Customers asked us to level the playing field, so we've provided a visibility solution that doesn't impact production."

Additionally, security teams are better enabled to work seamlessly with developer teams using risk management and threat intelligence data to inform security priorities and explain the need for changes.

Cloud Sentry is available for preview customers today with integrity monitoring and anti-malware security controls, protecting EC2 instances, ECR images and Lambda functions. Vulnerability scanning, log inspection, and additional storage support are planned for the near future.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

