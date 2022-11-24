Marvion Collaborates with ComicAsia to Launch "DRACULA: Rising Sun NFT" Collection on Metastudio

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to share that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with ComicAsia to launch "DRACULA: Rising Sun NFT" collection on Marvion's Metastudio. A total of 200 NFT listings of the collection will be live on Metastudio, allowing fans and collectors to buy and collect these via cryptocurrency and fiat payment methods.

Commenting on the collaboration, Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion said, "We are very excited to work with ComicAsia as we believe we can help them to tap into a wider fan base in the crypto community. The DRACULA: Rising Sun NFTs will be embedded with on-chain legal documentation to prove its provenance, and they will be compatible with multi-chains and come with royalty functionality. At Marvion, we focus on media and entertainment content, including comics. Even though content properties can be digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value to be unlocked. We certainly look forward to the official launch of ComicAsia's NFTs on Metastudio."

Juan Vista Neis, Managing Member of ComicAsia LLC, is as excited about collaborating with CEO Raymond Chua and the rest of the Marvion team. He commented, "Their CTO Kok Young Chai introduced me to the MetaStudio NFT platform, which is both technologically advanced and user-friendly. Subsequently, Mr. Chua provided a wonderful overview of Marvion, emphasizing their focus on media and entertainment properties, enthusiasm for comic content, and IP protection. The launch of ComicAsia's first NFT collection based on our debut graphic novel, DRACULA: Rising Sun, will certainly benefit from their expertise and guidance."

About ComicAsia

ComicAsia publishes Eastern Asian-themed graphic novels and produces their adaptations in all media for audiences worldwide.

Products

First Title: DRACULA: Rising Sun

Our first title, DRACULA: Rising Sun, is currently being produced with the help of several artists with Marvel experience, including Roy Allan Martinez, Raymund Lee, and Peejay Catacutan. The action-horror graphic novel will be released on ComiXology after debuting at L.A. Comic Con in December 2022.

The story begins where Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula ends. Van Helsing unknowingly frees the son of Count Dracula, Dimitri, who seeks to conquer the world by founding a vampire empire in Japan. Only one man can stop him – Sunemon Miura – the finest swordsman of the Shogun. But he harbors a secret that may cost him his life.

DRACULA: Rising Sun is Volume I of the Dracula Dominion Trilogy, which reimagines and reinvigorates the Dracula mythos through a new generation of characters in Eastern Asian settings.

Dracula Dominion Trilogy's Titles, Settings & Historical Periods:

Volume I DRACULA: Rising Sun – Japan, Meiji Restoration (1868).

Volume II DRACULA: Revolution – Korea, Donghak Peasant Revolution (1894).

Volume III DRACULA: Rebellion – China, Boxer Rebellion (1901).

Management

Juan Vista Neis is the Managing Member of ComicAsia LLC. He holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Mr. Neis has been a sales & acquisitions executive for several independent film and television distribution companies. He has attended the American Film Market (Santa Monica), European Film Market (Berlin), Marché du Film (Cannes), and other international conventions, where he licensed content to distribution companies around the world.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

