Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading network service company, signs up Sonata Software as its technology and business transformation partner, in a multi-million multi-year deal

Sonata will support the end-to-end technology landscape and would help GCX migrate from legacy technology and platforms and enable strategic business transformation

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Bermuda headquartered Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises. Sonata Software, chosen by GCX as its technology and business transformation partner of choice, shall support and maintain the end-to-end application landscape and help GCX migrate from legacy technology and platforms to enable strategic business transformation in this multi-year agreement.

GCX provides high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services including managed ICT, cyber security, and UCaaS solutions, to a range of blue-chip customers inclusive of hyperscalers, telecommunications operators, new media providers and enterprises throughout the world. Its 66,000km of cables span 46 countries from North America to Asia, with a particularly strong position on the Europe-Asia and Intra-Asia routes.

"We look forward to our collaboration with Sonata to help transform our business and stay ahead of changing market trends. We believe that our partnership can help us harness the appropriate technologies to reimagine the way we deliver high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services to our customers," said Carl Grivner, CEO at GCX.

"We are delighted to be GCX's partner of choice for their strategic business and technology transformation initiatives. Our primary focus in this endeavor is delivering operational excellence to help GCX deliver on its strategic objectives. Ensuring customer success is vital for us at Sonata," said Samir Dhir, CEO at Sonata Software.

Back in September 2022, GCX announced that regulators have approved the completion of 3i Infrastructure Plc. acquisition of 100% stake in GCX. During this period, global data traffic demand growth continues to exceed 25 percent per annum. At the same time, increasing demand for digital transformation is driving demand for global managed network services, with growth estimates approaching 10 percent per year. Earlier in July this year, GCX had announced strong cash flow and steady linear growth, supporting increasing needs for fiber optic interconnectivity in both established hubs and emerging markets across its world-leading privately owned submarine networks.

The announcement today is a foot forward in that direction to enable GCX transform their technology landscape and enable internal teams to deliver the market leading experience to their customers.

"Our partnership with Sonata is a significant part of our technology vision for the future. It will help transform our application landscape, making GCX future-ready and delivery focused, providing strategic business and technology transformations,"said T S Narayanan, CIO at GCX.

"Our strategic partnership with GCX presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to help GCX meet its digital transformation objectives, allowing them to provide a high-quality experience to their customers," said Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software.

