Top Biopharmas Elevate Medical Engagement with Veeva Link Scientific Awareness

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced three of the top ten biopharmas now use the recently released Veeva Link Scientific Awareness for real-time intelligence on product awareness and sentiment. Veeva Link Scientific Awareness delivers key success metrics across scientific, digital, and social channels to help medical teams optimize product strategy and effectively educate the scientific and medical community about different treatments.

"Medical teams are shifting from volume-based activity metrics to value-driven standards that show the external impact of medical activities among the scientific and clinical community," said Zijian Zhao, global head of medical portfolio strategy at Novartis. "Veeva Link Scientific Awareness helps us quickly assess product awareness across channels to lead engagements that strengthen relationships and better serve patients."

Veeva Link Scientific Awareness is part of the Veeva Link family of products, a modern data platform combining intelligent software automation with human curation to ensure accuracy and depth. This helps Veeva Link deliver real-time intelligence across a growing number of areas, including sales, medical, marketing, and clinical. Available in 87 countries, the application analyzes data from over 300,000 medical congresses and 100 million social posts, curated by more than 1,000 specialists and validated by over 100 physicians.

"Real-time intelligence is critical to understand the evolving healthcare ecosystem and tailor engagements with scientific experts to meet their specific needs across therapeutic areas," says Kilian Weiss, general manager of Veeva Link. "Veeva Link Scientific Awareness helps medical teams guide more effective communications that deepen understanding of products so patients and doctors are better informed in today's on-demand, digital world."

At Veeva Commercial Summit Europe in Madrid from November 28-30, 2022, Novartis and others will share how they are leveraging Link Scientific Awareness across their organizations to elevate expert engagement. Life sciences industry professionals can register at veeva.com/eu/registration/.

