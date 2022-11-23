LumApps Underscores Commitment to Security with SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Rigorous audit validates the cloud-based Employee Experience Platform, offers best-in-class security and information privacy to protect customers around the globe.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, announced it has successfully completed the independent audit process required to earn its System and Organization Controls – SOC 2 Type II – certification. LumApps was audited according to the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and LumApps' report was issued with no noted exceptions.

LumApps Logo (PRNewswire)

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification issued by AICPA is recognized by businesses and organizations around the world as a symbol of trust and excellence.

"As a SaaS provider working with worldwide leaders in the banking, healthcare, and defense industries, we understand the importance of security, privacy, and compliance – especially in today's evolving landscape of cybersecurity. This achievement is a great validation of our commitment to protecting our customers' sensitive data and information across the platform and a solid recognition of our massive investments in security," said Elie Melois, CTO at LumApps.

LumApps manages personal and customer data for more than four million users in more than 30 different languages. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit.

"At LumApps, we provide a secure employee experience that engages every employee with personalized communications, regardless of location or language, and empowers them to do their best work. It's vital that along with delivering the best product possible, we ensure our customers' data is safe and secure," said Loris Pittner, Head of Security at LumApps.

LumApps has also held ISO 27001 certification for information security management since 2019.

For more on how LumApps protects data and information, click here .

About LumApps

LumApps is a global employee experience platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is architected to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they communicate internally, engage every employee, and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

On behalf of LumApps

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-275-8112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LumApps