Handelsbanken Fonder AB Adopts Bloomberg's PORT Enterprise for Portfolio Analytics and Risk Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Handelsbanken Fonder AB, a subsidiary of Handelsbanken managing approximately 100 mutual funds, has adopted PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's advanced portfolio and risk analytics solution, to further streamline its portfolio management operations.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB is a long-established client of Bloomberg's suite of buy-side workflow solutions, having used PORT+ for many years before migrating to PORT Enterprise. The firm expanded its use of PORT Enterprise across its equity and fixed income business to include the MAC HPA (multi-asset class hybrid performance attribution model) for fixed income and new MAC3 GRM (multi-asset class global risk model) for equities, the most advanced suite of risk factor models available today. Handelsbanken Fonder AB has adopted MAC3 as their official risk model. In addition, Handelsbanken Fonder AB is utilizing the PORT Optimization suite to enhance their portfolio construction workflows, offering advances in the capital allocation and commitment processes.

"Our adoption of PORT Enterprise is the most recent development in many years with Bloomberg's solutions, enabling us to further streamline our portfolio and risk management operations. Bloomberg's rapid and reliable implementation coupled with industry-leading modeling solutions allows us to utilize data to better serve our clients and fulfil our business objectives," said Katarina Paschal, CIO Active Asset Management - Fixed Income of Handelsbanken Fonder AB.

The PORT Enterprise solution delivers industry-leading risk and attribution models, as well as detailed portfolio analytics. With an integrated portfolio and risk management system, clients can make quicker, more informed decisions to seamlessly manage portfolios and risk exposures at every step of the investment lifecycle. Additionally, PORT Enterprise offers centrally administered off-terminal batched reporting capabilities.

"Bloomberg is proud to offer not only a wide range of offerings for the buy-side, but also solutions that create more value together than the sum of their parts. We're looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Handelsbanken Fonder AB to provide them with our robust and flexible solutions, powered by the quality of data and analytics that is synonymous with Bloomberg," said Josef Kirkland, Head of Portfolio Analytics & Risk, Bloomberg.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB also uses Bloomberg's Research Management Solution (RMS), and a number of the firm's electronic trading solutions, including Bloomberg's execution management systems for equities and fixed income (EMSX and TSOX), Bloomberg's fixed income trading platform (FIT), and Bloomberg's premier multi-bank FX trading platform (FXGO).

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds. Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets. PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that delivers advanced risk and return attribution models. PORT has 47,000 active users across 15,000 client firms globally. Bloomberg's post-trade offering streamlines post-trade workflows and reduce operational risk through reconciliation, straight-through processing (STP), settlement exceptions and collateral management solutions.

About Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder manages a total of 103 mutual funds under the Swedish Mutual Funds Act as well as alternative investment funds (AIF) under the Swedish Act on Managers of Alternative Investment Funds. The company has approximately 100 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

At year-end 2021/2022, Handelsbanken Fonder managed approximately 908 B SEK.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

