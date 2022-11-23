Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracell) (PRNewswire)

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: November 30th at 4:00 pm ET

One-on-one meetings: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Location: New York, NY

JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit (virtual)

Presentation: December 7th at 10:00 am ET

One-on-one meetings: December 6 - 7, 2022

Webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News and Events section of Gracell's investor website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.