The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) to provide $50,000 in Sarcoidosis Research Funding Exploring Environmental Causes of sarcoidosis and for Identifying Neurosarc Biomarkers

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) to provide $50,000 in Sarcoidosis Research Funding Exploring Environmental Causes of sarcoidosis and for Identifying Neurosarc Biomarkers

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is pleased to announce the funding for two new pilot projects in sarcoidosis. The FSR Pilot Research Grant aims to support smaller scale or pilot research projects. The goal of the FSR Pilot Research Grant is to provide early career and established sarcoidosis researchers the financial support to gather pilot data to pursue innovative research projects that have a high likelihood of receiving future funding and are likely to have a significant impact of the field of sarcoidosis.

These research projects show great promise in advancing the understanding, diagnosis, and management of sarcoidosis.

This year, FSR received the most applications to date in pursuit of this grant-funding support with a total of 11 applications – showing an increasing interest in sarcoidosis research around the globe. This year, FSR Board of Directors, with the guidance of the FSR Scientific Advisory Board, selected two outstanding proposals to receive funding at $25,000 each, totaling $50,000 in funding.

FSR is pleased to announce two grant awardees, Alicia Gerke, MD, MBA, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine-Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine at The University of Iowa and Amanda L. Piquet, MD, Director, Autoimmune Neurology Program at University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Dr. Gerke's project, "Airway epithelial response to residential antigens in mild and severe sarcoidosis," will explore if fungal exposure results in increased inflammatory response and more severe sarcoidosis symptoms. As Dr. Gerke notes, "We are extremely grateful for the support of the FSR as we try to determine the underlying mechanisms that lead to severe sarcoidosis. We hope that by doing this, we can modify either the environment or the immune response to improve quality of life and maintain organ function in patients afflicted with chronic sarcoidosis."

Dr. Piquet's project, "Biomarkers of Inflammation and Neuronal Injury with Associated Clinical Outcome Measures in Neurosarcoidosis: A Pilot Study," which aims to identify biomarkers that can be used in place of or in conjunction with biopsy in diagnosis of neurosarcoidosis and tracking of disease progression. As Dr. Piquet notes, "A reliable biomarker for the diagnosis and assessment of disease progression is lacking in neurosarcoidosis. At the University of Colorado, we are excited to have an opportunity to advance the field by helping to identify surrogate biomarkers that may correlate to clinical outcomes measures, thus defining a biomarker that allows for following disease progression over time."

"This has been an extraordinary year for innovative applications for FSR's research funding support. This year's awarded FSR Pilot Grant projects show great promise in advancing the understanding, diagnosis, and management of sarcoidosis." says Mary McGowan, FSR's CEO.

FSR is dedicated to accelerating sarcoidosis research through fellowships, small grants, large grants, and disease specific grants to advance sarcoidosis research and advance care for those living with sarcoidosis. FSR has provided a total of over $6 million dollars in funding in support of sarcoidosis research.

To learn more about FSR's Research Programs and research programs, please visit: (https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/fsr-grants/)

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information about FSR and to join our community, visit: stopsarcoidosis.org.

Contact:

Cathi Davis

cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

312-341-0500 ext 106

View original content:

SOURCE Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research