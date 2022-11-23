DFI's Third Quarter Profits Reach a Record High

TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, hosted an online investor conference in November, announcing that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was NT$4.093 billion. Net profit after tax attributable to the parent company was NT$194 million, and earnings per share (EPS) were NT$1.69. DFI's third quarter figures increased due to inventory reduction and precise market demands.

As the production capacity of new plants increases and improvements to logistics and transportation improve material shortages, DFI's overall order delivery rate is improving. These results are reflected in revenue, profits, and EPS performance. DFI's third-quarter consolidated revenue was NT$4.093 billion, up 6% QoQ and 9% YoY. The gross operating profit was NT$893 million, the gross margin was 21.82%, and the operating profit rate was 5.42%, which increased compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year.

In terms of the financial performance of the first three quarters, DFI's revenue and gross operating profit experienced double-digit growth. Total consolidated revenue was NT$11.843 billion, an annual increase of 31%, and gross operating profit was NT$2.389 billion, a yearly increase of 27.89%. Net profit after tax and profit attributable to the parent company were NT$461 million and NT$393 million, respectively. The cumulative EPS of the first three quarters was NT$3.43, showing growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Vice Chairman of DFI, Michael Lee, stated that although the company will face inventory adjustments, overall economic uncertainty, and other market changes in the first half of next year, the needs for new infrastructure in various markets are clear. Therefore, besides carefully responding to external risks in advance, DFI will conduct localized deployments worldwide to meet customer needs.

Alexander Su, President of DFI, stated B/B ratio of DFI's embedded system business in the third quarter was 1.3. Overall, order delivery has been affected by global inflation and economic downturns. However, the external environment has limited impact on the B/B ratio. DFI has implemented inventory controls in the face of pressure for general inventory adjustments in the industry. Inventory levels are expected to be adjusted quarterly until returning to normal.

With the trend of digital transformations among corporations, DFI will utilize three major operating strategies of "new smart factories," "AIoT product lines," and "flexible and stable supply chain deployments" to create the greatest value for customers.

