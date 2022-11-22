InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Disposable Smock/Trash Bag (NAM 242)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in a screen printing shop and my smock was always filthy. I thought there should be a convenient disposable smock option," said an inventor, from Dickson, Tenn., "so I invented the SMOCK IN A BOX. My design enables you to access a clean and protective smock and it ensures that a trash bag is readily available for easy clean up after use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and dispense a quantity of disposable smocks. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using and washing cloth smocks. As a result, it ensures that the wearer's clothes are protected during use and it provides a trash bag for convenient and easy clean up after use. The invention features a simple and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, artists, doctors, dentists, cooks, restaurants, schools, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

