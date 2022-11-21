UNI-SAFE A/S SIGN ON AS NEW DANISH DEALERS

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB (publ) have signed a dealer agreement with Uni-Safe, one of Denmark's leading dealers for RIB-boat and marine safety products, specifically for commercial use. Uni-Safe focuses on clients within defense and emergency services, such as the police and the fire services. They are also dealers of Zodiac Milpro RIB-boats.

OXE Marine's OXE Diesel outboards are developed to offer demanding users an outboard utilizing the diesel engine's low consumption and high effect, in combination with a safer fuel alternative than gasoline. The safety aspect is important for clients within the defense and fire services considering the single fuel policy introduced by NATO, which in turn has increased the demand on diesel outboards.

"This partnership with Uni-Safe is an important step to increase our exposure to clients in this segment outside of Sweden. Uni-Safe is a well-established Danish company who, amongst others, are Zodiac dealers, and we look forward to this partnership which will introduce our outboards on the Danish market," says Jeremy Davis, Global Sales Director, at OXE Marine.

"The high-end diesel outboards from OXE Marine are a perfect match to our RIB solutions, and we are looking forward to introducing the engines in the Danish professional market," says Morten L. Overgaard, CEO at Uni-Safe A/S.

Commercial usage means higher demands for increased safety, but also demands for low fuel consumption as the boats are run for hours on end covering long distances. OXE Marine's diesel outboards have considerably lower fuel consumption than equivalent gasoline outboards, and can be fueled with fossil-free biodiesel, such as HVO100. Recently conducted tests of twin OXE300's mounted on a popular recreational tender, show that the gasoline outboard alternative of equivalent power consumes 50% more fuel. When the twin installation was run on HVO100, the tests showed a 92% reduction of net CO 2 compared to the gasoline installation.

