Tanger Welcomes New Brands to Expanding Retail Portfolio

Outlet leader brings in major national brands, well-timed for holiday shopping season

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air outlet centers, today announced leasing momentum for the portfolio with the addition of nearly thirty new stores to its retail lineup during the fourth quarter of 2022, including popular footwear and apparel retailer Allbirds.

As a global lifestyle brand, Allbirds has revolutionized fashion with naturally derived materials to create sustainable footwear and apparel for the whole family. Now open at Tanger Outlets Phoenix, the new store marks the first Allbirds location at a Tanger center, further diversifying the company's portfolio to include more options for eco-friendly fashion lovers.

Additional new-to-portfolio brands arriving at Tanger include the recent and upcoming openings of retailers such as Mack Weldon, Roller Rabbit, Radley London, Huk and Zwilling J.A. Henckels as well as Tanger's second Summersalt location.

Through these key additions, Tanger continues to build on its commitment to expand its assortment of offerings, setting the bar for an immersive retail experience by introducing prominent names to the outlet channel. This continued evolution further highlights Tanger's ongoing efforts to diversify and elevate its portfolio with new-to-platform brands and categories including digitally native brands that recognize the importance of the value channel in their retail ecosystem.

"At Tanger, we strive to provide consumers with a unique, best-in-class shopping, dining and entertainment experience," said Executive Vice President of Leasing Justin Stein. "Our leasing strategy is centered around giving shoppers access to extraordinary brands in diverse categories, which helps to solidify Tanger as their preferred retail destination."

The launch of this new lineup of brands follows the recent introduction of Serena & Lily and Ulta Beauty to the Tanger portfolio and comes just in time for the holiday retail season, offering shoppers their favorite high-quality brands at value prices.

For more information on Tanger Outlets and its rapidly expanding retail portfolio, visit tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

