As PrizePicks Wraps Year of Growth and Accolades, Company Places Emphasis on Responsible Gaming in 2023 and Beyond

Atlanta-Based DFS Leader to Join NCPG, Launch Internal

and External Efforts to Further Support Responsible Gaming

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest privately-held daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced a series of initiatives designed to expand and enhance the company's support of responsible gaming. As part of these efforts, the company has joined the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) as a Platinum Member.

In addition to joining the Council, PrizePicks will run a series of ads in support of the NCPG's helpline, text and chat programs. The company will also explore joining state chapters of the NCPG and support local volunteer markets where there are no formal problem gambling services.

"The PrizePicks member community is our greatest asset and responsible gaming leadership is critical to ensuring our members enjoy PrizePicks in a safe, responsible manner," said PrizePicks COO Chris Hackney. "We're proud to join the NCPG and we're investing in robust internal policies, procedures and safeguards that are as strong as possible. This includes comprehensive training developed and delivered by a third-party expert for every PrizePicks employee and enhanced training for those who regularly interact with our members."

As December nears, PrizePicks is closing a year in which it has been established as an unquestioned leader and innovator in DFS. Over the course of 2022, the company has been named Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, the fastest-growing sports company in America according to the Inc. 5000 rankings, the top Betting/Fantasy Campaign or Initiative by the Tempest Esports Awards and, most recently, No. 48 on the 2022 Deloitte 500 rankings.

"We take our position in the DFS industry very seriously and have been a member-focused operator since day one," said PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler. "Incumbent on those two distinctions is to make sure that those who play our game, particularly in at-risk communities or demographics, are protected and supported."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent daily fantasy sports operator (DFS) in North America. The company was recently recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around selecting a fantasy roster of athletes, PrizePicks allows sports fans to pit their skills against the numbers rather than against a pool of thousands of other players. PrizePicks is currently available in the majority of the United States including top 10 markets like California, Texas, Florida & Georgia. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses and has proudly paid out over $500 million in winnings during its lifetime. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

