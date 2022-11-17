InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Aluminum Foil (FED 2421)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and convenient way to keep a lunch or dinner warm while working or outdoors," said an inventor, from Spanaway, Wash., "so I invented the SOLAR FOIL. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional foil wraps and food storage containers."

The invention provides an improved design for aluminum foil. In doing so, it ensures that wrapped food remains warm for a longer period of time. As a result, it could allow the user to enjoy a hot meal while away from home. The invention features an effective and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2421, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

