World Food Program USA Launches Verified Humanitarian Social Media Campaign

Amid an unprecedented global hunger crisis, nonprofit challenges Americans to spend $8 to save a life, not on a verified checkmark

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Food Program USA launches Verified Humanitarian, a social media campaign aimed at activating Americans to join the global movement to end hunger. While Americans debate whether it's worth spending $8 for a "verified checkmark" on a leading social platform, World Food Program USA challenges them to make a better investment. Would you rather spend $8 to be a Verified Human or to be a Verified Humanitarian?

The world faces an unprecedented global hunger crisis, with 345 million people facing severe hunger and 50 million on the brink of famine. Why spend $8 on a social checkmark when you can spend $8 to provide 16 life-saving meals to someone in need? By becoming a Verified Humanitarian, donors provide more than a meal – they provide hope for a better future.

"Watching the news and following social media lately, I'm amazed at the energy and attention Americans are giving to the 'pay for it' issue," said Barron Segar, president and CEO at World Food Program USA. "There's so much suffering and need in the world today—why spend $8 on a verified checkmark, when you can spend $8 to feed someone in need. I urge Americans to spend their hard-earned dollars to make a difference in someone's life."

No amount is too small to support a person who needs a meal. To become a Verified Humanitarian, visit www.wfpusa.org/verifiedhumanitarian.

About the United Nations World Food Programme

The U.N. World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history .

