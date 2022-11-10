Research Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

Reports 12% Total Revenue Growth, Positive EPS, and 33 Percent Increase in ARR to $8.3 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $8.7 million , a 12% increase from the prior-year quarter

Platform revenue up 34% to $2.0 million . Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 33% to $8.3 million

Gross profit up 26% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 420 basis points to 38.6%

Net income of $215,000 ,or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to loss of ($372,000) or ($0.01) per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $433,000 , a quarterly record for the Company. Positive cash flow from operations of $109,000

Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was $0.4M , and a total of over $2 million in the past twelve months

"It is exciting to see the impacts on our top and bottom line as our Platforms segment continues to grow and become a larger component of our business," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "We are also encouraged by the performance of our Transactions segment, which grew almost 7% in the quarter. This does not reflect the recently announced opportunity regarding onboarding FIZ Karlsruhe's AutoDoc customers which will also provide new upsell leads for our Article Galaxy Platform. We also continue to evaluate additional M&A opportunities to increase our recurring revenues and generate additional profitability in the future."

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue was $8.7 million, a 12% increase from $7.7 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased versus the prior-year period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 34% to $2.0 million compared to approximately $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due to increases in ARR associated with customer upsells and increases in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 23 net deployments added in the quarter. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $8.3 million, up 33% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.7 million, compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This represents the first increase in transaction revenue since the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and the largest percentage increase since the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,220, compared to 1,153 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 420 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 38.6%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business as well as lower operating costs associated with the Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $3.2 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower technology and product development costs and approximately $275,000 in in severance expenses related to the company's repositioning for fiscal 2023.

Net income in the first quarter was $215,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($372,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $433,000, compared to ($181,000) in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10020201

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until December 10, 2022 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10020201, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal First Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended September 30,



2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue:









Platforms $ 2,019,967 $ 1,509,874 $ 510,093 33.8 %

Transactions $ 6,664,676 $ 6,232,630 432,046 6.9 % Total Revenue 8,684,643 7,742,504 942,139 12.2 %









Gross Profit:









Platforms 1,789,494 1,264,218 525,276 41.5 %

Transactions 1,559,754 1,396,157 163,597 11.7 % Total Gross Profit 3,349,248 2,660,375 688,873 25.9 %









Gross profit as a % of revenue:









Platforms 88.6 % 83.7 % 4.9 %



Transactions 23.4 % 22.4 % 1.0 %

Total Gross Profit 38.6 % 34.4 % 4.2 %











Operating Expenses:









Sales and marketing 521,216 522,951 (1,735) -0.3 %

Technology and product development 875,290 821,460 53,830 6.6 %

General and administrative 1,519,424 1,497,223 22,201 1.5 %

Depreciation and amortization 5,812 2,896 2,916 100.7 %

Stock-based compensation 175,361 171,110 4,251 2.5 %

Foreign currency translation loss 72,516 11,243 61,273 545.0 % Total Operating Expenses 3,169,619 3,026,883 142,736 4.7 % Income (loss) from operations 179,629 (366,508) 546,138 NM









Other Income (Expenses):









Other income (expense) 39,069 276 38,793 NM

Provision for income taxes (4,133) (5,770) 1,637 0.0 %

Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -

Total Other Income (Expenses): 34,936 (5,494) 40,430 NM Net income (loss) $ 214,565 $ (372,002) 586,568 NM









Adjusted EBITDA $ 433,318 $ (181,259) $ 614,578 NM















Quarter Ended September 30,



2022 2021 Change % Change Platforms:









ARR (Annual recurring revenue):









Beginning of Period $ 7,922,188 $ 5,880,179 $ 2,042,009 34.7 %

Incremental ARR 409,582 402,748 6,834 1.7 %

End of Period $ 8,331,770 $ 6,282,927 $ 2,048,843 32.6 %











Deployments:









Beginning of Period 733 553 180 32.5 %

Incremental Deployments 23 37 (14) -37.8 %

End of Period 756 590 166 28.1 %











ASP (Average sales price):









Beginning of Period $ 10,808 $ 10,633 $ 175 1.6 %

End of Period $ 11,021 $ 10,649 $ 372 3.5 %









Transaction Customers:









Corporate customers 922 853 69 8.1 %

Academic customers 298 300 (2) -0.7 %

Total customers 1,220 1,153 67 5.8 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended September 30,



2022 2021 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ 214,565 $ (372,002) $ 586,568 NM Add (deduct):









Other income (expense) (39,069) (276) (38,793) NM

Foreign currency translation loss 72,516 11,243 61,273 545.0 %

Provision for income taxes 4,133 5,770 (1,637) -28.4 %

Depreciation and amortization 5,812 2,896 2,916 100.7 %

Stock-based compensation 175,361 171,110 4,251 2.5 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 433,318 $ (181,259) $ 614,578 NM

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





















September 30,











2022

June 30,





(unaudited)

2022

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,387,689

$ 10,603,175

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $71,122 and $94,144, respectively



5,169,789



5,251,545

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



205,118



276,026

Prepaid royalties



136,012



846,652

Total current assets



15,898,608



16,977,398

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $846,894 and $840,996, respectively



45,849



47,985

Non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



297,450



—

Deposits and other assets



894



893

Total assets

$ 16,242,801

$ 17,026,276

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 5,566,975

$ 6,604,032

Deferred revenue



5,357,148



5,538,526

Total current liabilities



10,924,123



12,142,558

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



—

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,330,878 and 27,075,648 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively



27,331



27,076

Additional paid-in capital



28,298,171



28,072,855

Accumulated deficit



(22,879,707)



(23,094,272)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(127,117)



(121,941)

Total stockholders' equity



5,318,678



4,883,718

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 16,242,801

$ 17,026,276



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





September 30,





2022

2021

















Revenue:













Platforms

$ 2,019,967

$ 1,509,874

Transactions



6,664,676



6,232,630

Total revenue



8,684,643



7,742,504

















Cost of revenue:













Platforms



230,473



245,656

Transactions



5,104,922



4,836,473

Total cost of revenue



5,335,395



5,082,129

Gross profit



3,349,248



2,660,375

















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative



3,163,807



3,023,987

Depreciation and amortization



5,812



2,896

Total operating expenses



3,169,619



3,026,883

















Income (loss) from operations



179,629



(366,508)

















Other income



39,069



276

















Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes



218,698



(366,232)

Provision for income taxes



(4,133)



(5,770)

















Net income (loss)



214,565



(372,002)

















Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation



(5,176)



(2,975)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 209,389

$ (374,977)

















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



26,718,171



26,277,116

















Diluted income (loss) per common share:













Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



27,779,841



26,277,116



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





September 30,





2022

2021

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

$ 214,565

$ (372,002)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



5,812



2,896

Fair value of vested stock options



40,706



71,999

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



134,655



99,111

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



68,272



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



81,756



14,767

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



70,908



62,439

Prepaid royalties



710,640



639,765

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,037,057)



(225,462)

Deferred revenue



(181,378)



(365,760)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



108,879



(72,247)

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(3,681)



(3,643)

Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



(297,450)



—

Net cash used in investing activities



(301,131)



(3,643)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Common stock repurchase



(18,062)



(54,481)

Net cash used in financing activities



(18,062)



(54,481)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



(5,172)



(2,630)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(215,486)



(133,001)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



10,603,175



11,004,337

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 10,387,689

$ 10,871,336

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,133

$ 5,770



