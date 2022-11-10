O'NEILL VINTNERS & DISTILLERS ACQUIRES WELLNESS CATEGORY LEADER, FITVINE WINE

LARKSPUR, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neill Vintners & Distillers , a B Corp certified company, has acquired FitVine Wine, the category leader in the wellness segment, positioned to appeal to consumers that want to live an active and balanced life. The acquisition of FitVine further extends O'Neill Vintners & Distillers portfolio of brands in the growing super-premium wine segment.

"Our focus for the last seven years has been to build a portfolio of great brands appealing to the modern wine drinker," said Jeff O'Neill, Founder and CEO, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers. "We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to strengthen and expand FitVine nationally driven by our commercial team, distributors and trade partners."

FitVine Wine , is a collection of varietal wines with key attributes of low sugar, low tannins, and low sulfites. The brand is also known for its no-nonsense, transparent approach to how it communicates with consumers, a great fit with O'Neill's portfolio focused on delivering what consumers need and want to know about the wines they drink. FitVine was founded in 2015 by co-founders Tom Beaton and Mark Warren to disrupt perceptions of wine not fitting into active consumer lifestyles and is a leader in the birth of the wellness category, one of the fastest growing segments in the wine industry.

One of the fastest growing wines in the US, FitVine is currently ranked in the top 100 brands in both the Liquor and Food channels according to Nielsen ending Oct. 8, 2022. Additionally, Nielsen named FitVine as "The Best of the Best" Growth Brand award winner and its "Top 5 Growth Brand Parade" award winner. In April 2022, M. Shanken Communications named FitVine as a 2021 Impact "Hot Brand" award winner.

"The O'Neill portfolio is a natural fit and evolution for FitVine, where the brand will accelerate its expansion and recruit more passionate consumers throughout the country," said Eric Bradley, Executive Vice President at BERKS Group, majority owner of FitVine. "We are incredibly proud of the wellness brand we have built in partnership with Tom and Mark and are confident FitVine wines will continue to deliver exceptional quality and transparency to consumers under the leadership of the talented team at O'Neill."

FitVine is a national sponsor of the Pro Pickleball Association, the fastest growing sport in America, reaching over 4.8 million pickleball players in the United States. "Picklers" span a wide age demographic, creating a fun, multi-generational, accessible sport. FitVine also partners with fitness studios, cross fit events and other lifestyle sports where active consumers are finding community.

With the slogan 'We crush grapes. You crush life,' FitVine produces California varietal wines SRP $16 to $20 including: Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon, and Prosecco from Italy. Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to the majority owners of FitVine, LLC.

About O'Neill Vintners & Distillers

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers, a certified B Corporation, was founded in 2004 by industry leader and entrepreneur Jeff O'Neill. The vertically integrated winery is one of the fastest-growing premium wine and spirits companies in California (overall 10th largest winery in the U.S.) with a reputation for producing consumer-focused brands and being a leader in sustainable operations. O'Neill received the Green Medal Leader Award in 2021 by the Wine Institute and achieved B Corp Certification in 2022. The company's national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Harken Chardonnay, Rabble Wines, Charles Woodson's Intercept, Robert Hall Winery, Game Box, Allegro Cellars, BrandyLab, and Javelin Vodka. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com .

About FitVine Wine

Established in 2015, FitVine Wine offers delicious, low sugar, full-alcohol wines for those who seek balance in life. FitVine is perfect for people who want their wine to fit seamlessly into their wellness-focused lifestyles, and to contain high-quality, no-nonsense ingredients. FitVine offers red, white, and sparkling varieties that pair perfectly with all of life's best moments. FitVine wines are gluten-free and vegan friendly with no flavor additives. Learn more at FitVineWine.com .

About BERKS Group

The BERKS Group is a diversified portfolio of companies with holdings in education technology, high-value precision manufacturing, technology infrastructure and better-for-you consumer brands. The Bradley family also owns the News-Press & Gazette Company which has media holdings in digital, broadcast television, radio and publishing. www.BERKSGroup.com

