IVX Health Opens Six New Infusion Centers in North Carolina, Providing Patients a New and Better Site of Care Option

IVX Health Opens Six New Infusion Centers in North Carolina, Providing Patients a New and Better Site of Care Option

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of six new centers across North Carolina – with three locations in each of the greater Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham areas.

IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health) (PRNewswire)

Specializing exclusively in infusion and injection therapy, IVX Health administers tens of thousands of treatments each quarter within its growing network of over 70 infusion centers. IVX Health has refined its ability to offer clinical excellence to its patients and world-class service to referring providers, including a dedicated team that helps facilitate the often-burdensome prior authorization process on behalf of the referring practices.

Each IVX Health center is staffed with expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses, overseen by physician specialists who act as local medical directors. With the same safety protocols as a traditional hospital setting, IVX Health additionally has an industry leading nurse-to-patient ratio that never exceeds 1:3 – ensuring all patients receive the personalized care they deserve.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the North Carolina healthcare community," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "Our presence in Charlotte and Raleigh provides patients and provider offices a safe, private site of care option that has the highest quality standards and safety protocols. We truly believe there is no better place for gastroenterologists, neurologists, rheumatologists, and other specialists to refer their patients."

All IVX Health centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work, allowing patients to schedule care appointments Monday-Saturday 7AM-7PM to accommodate busy lifestyles. IVX Health also offers amenities such as guaranteed private suites, flat screen TVs with streaming content, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks.

"We are thrilled to have an IVX Health presence in North Carolina," noted Teri Moszyk, regional vice president with IVX Health. "Referring specialty providers trust IVX Health with their patients because of our commitment to clinical excellence for patients and our teams' ability to make the referral process hassle-free. With over 1,200 5-star Google reviews, we know patients love IVX as well – and for that, we're incredibly grateful."

In 2022, IVX Health has opened centers in new and existing states to care for an increasing number of patients living with complex chronic conditions. IVX Health currently operates over 70 infusion centers across 22 markets in the United States. IVX Health was also named to the prestigious Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work list for a fourth consecutive year.

North Carolina Presence

Matthews (Charlotte)



2309 Matthews Township Pkwy, Suite 101

Matthews, NC 28105 (980) 399-4112

North Charlotte (Charlotte)



9200 Harris Corners Pkwy, Suite A

Charlotte, NC 28269 (980) 296-1770

Steele Creek (Charlotte)



8680 Rachel Freeman Way, Suite B

Charlotte, NC 28278 (980) 890-7788







Cary (Raleigh)



2230 Walnut St

Cary, NC 27518 (919) 921-8887 Durham (Raleigh)



7011 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 107

Durham, NC 27713 (984) 250-6564 North Raleigh (Raleigh)



7901 Falls of Neuse Rd, Suite 105

Raleigh, NC 27615 (919) 913-8757

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IVX Health