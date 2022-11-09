Talking Tom & Friends is the #1 Mobile Game IP Worldwide By Downloads

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest blog from data.ai, which was released today, reveals that Talking Tom & Friends is the most downloaded mobile game IP worldwide – a title it has retained for 10 consecutive years (2013-2022). Outfit7's brand also had seven of its games in the Top 100 Monthly Active Users chart in 2021, more than any other publisher globally.

The first game in the Talking Tom & Friends universe was an instant hit, and the brand has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2010. Outfit7 strategically expanded the brand's gaming portfolio over the years, choosing to focus on developing the IP, introducing new mechanics, gaming experiences, and new characters to evolve the franchise.

Today there are 20+ Talking Tom & Friends games and the most recent release, My Talking Angela 2, was the hit mobile game of summer 2021, achieving 120 million downloads in its first month alone.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done over the past decade," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "We started with one character in one game and we've developed that into an entire Talking Tom & Friends universe. As we continue taking the brand into its next decade, we will remain dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing our user experience, delivering the best possible products we can."

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

