PathGroup and uMETHOD Health Partner to Personalize Care for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and Early-stage Alzheimer's Disease Patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uMETHOD Health, a health technology company specializing in precision medicine for complex diseases, announces a partnership with PathGroup, one of largest independent laboratories in the United States. uMETHOD's AI-based care planning solution, RestoreU, pairs comprehensive testing from PathGroup with actionable treatment recommendations, aimed at lowering patient's risk of developing Alzheimer's and disease progression in its early stages.

RestoreU interprets data from a patient's bio-specimens collected by PathGroup, as well as patient demographics, lifestyle, and medical history provided by the patient's doctors. uMETHOD's patented technology matches the data against a vast body of scientific research on the contributing factors that accelerate cognitive impairment and various forms of dementia such as Alzheimer's disease. The result of this technology is an evidence-based care plan that addresses the treatable causes of cognitive decline. A personalized RestoreU care plan can include pharmacological and supplementation-based therapies, lifestyle improvements, and medication management.

"Medications are an important component of care but optimizing health is another component. RestoreU is an entrée into multiple points of a patient's care. Providers using RestoreU can broaden their treatment approach and address the complexities of dementia in a practical way to optimize health, specifically brain health." says Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN, at the Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders Division at Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona.

A leading user of PathGroup services, Dr. Rodney Roberts from Decatur, TN describes his experience with RestoreU. "The complexity of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of cognitive impairment make it difficult to manage in a primary care setting. I'm thankful PathGroup brought RestoreU to our attention as this is the best solution I've found to address memory loss for my patients. Thanks to the partnership with uMETHOD, we can take a data-driven approach to patient care that this devastating disease requires."

"Years of testing and advancements of uMETHOD's technology has led to exceptional clinical results," says Vik Chandra, uMETHOD CEO. "We are delighted for the opportunity to scale this offering to thousands of physicians and their patients through this partnership with PathGroup. Joining hands with PathGroup will help enhance care for millions of patients with memory concerns."

