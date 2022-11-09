GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

3Q22 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reaches R$ 5.4 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA from the North America Business Operation reaches R$2.6 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.9%, both historical records for a quarter.

Indebtedness level reaches its lowest historical level, with the ratio between net debt and adjusted EBITDA decreasing from 0.41x to 0.16x compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The Company obtained certification from Gerdau Summit as a B Company. The organization is a joint venture with the Japanese Sumitomo Corporation and Japan Steel Works for the supply of rolling cylinders and parts for wind power generation. As a result, Gerdau Summit is now the first steel industry in the world to become a B Company.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 3Q22 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 3Q22 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

View original content:

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.