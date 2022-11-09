DoorDash and Sephora Partner for On-Demand Delivery Across North America

New partnership offers fast and convenient delivery of Sephora's expansive selection of beauty products within an hour from over 500 stores across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash and Sephora, the leading prestige beauty omni-retailer, today announced a new partnership to offer on-demand delivery from over 500 Sephora stores across the U.S. and Canada. Consumers can now shop Sephora's expansive selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, beauty tools, fragrances and more directly on the DoorDash app and website for delivery in under an hour, on average.

Whether restocking must-have necessities for an everyday beauty routine, in need of last minute beauty gifts, or simply wanting to try something new, consumers can now fulfill their on-demand beauty needs and experience the magic of in-store shopping at Sephora directly on the DoorDash app with access to their favorite beauty essentials at in-store prices. With the upcoming holiday season around the corner, consumers can not only treat themselves to beauty staples but also find the perfect gifts for their friends and loved ones from Sephora on DoorDash. In addition, as part of the partnership, Sephora Beauty Insider members can still earn points on every Sephora purchase they make via the DoorDash marketplace by simply linking their loyalty account on the Sephora store page in the app.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sephora to DoorDash as our first national prestige beauty retailer on the marketplace," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Partnerships at DoorDash. "The ability to access Sephora's unparalleled selection of beauty products on-demand is a gamechanger for consumers who value selection and speed. Our consumers crave convenience, and we're excited to see how they're inspired by this partnership with new beauty buying occasions like last-minute holiday gifts, new wish-list indulgences, and seasonal stock ups ahead of parties or travel events."

"At Sephora, our clients are at the heart of our business, and we hear loud and clear that on-demand delivery is what they're looking for," said Nadine Graham, Senior Vice President, General Manager of eCommerce, Sephora. "Our partnership with DoorDash was a natural next step in the continued evolution of ease and convenience while delivering best-in-class experiences. Being a part of the DoorDash platform allows for more convenience and flexibility, and creates incredible value through our loyalty program, so both new and existing clients can continue to earn points on their orders, no matter how they shop with us."

In celebration of the new partnership, from November 9, 2022 to November 20, 2022, U.S. consumers only can receive $10 off their first Sephora delivery order of $60 or more when they use code BEAUTY at checkout on their purchase on DoorDash.*

Sephora stores in the U.S. will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders that meet minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores.

To coincide with the launch of Sephora on the platform, DoorDash has launched a new Beauty tile on the homepage where consumers can easily browse and discover all of their favorite beauty staples from Sephora. In addition to on-demand delivery via DoorDash's marketplace, consumers can also shop on the Sephora website for same-day delivery powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Sephora

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide by year-end, and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

Terms and conditions

*$10 off: Offer valid through 11/20/22. Valid only for first-time orders from Sephora on DoorDash. Valid only on delivery orders with a minimum subtotal of $60 or greater, excluding taxes, fees, and gratuity. Use code BEAUTY at checkout to redeem. Limit one per person. Exclusions apply. Discount not applicable to items from the following brands: Dyson, Chanel, Oribe, The Ordinary and MAC VIVA GLAM. Brands will be excluded from the calculation of the minimum subtotal. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/ .

