Chromatic Launches ChromaScan Software for Printing Resin on 3D Objects

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatic 3D Materials, a 3D-printing technology provider, has launched ChromaScan, an additive manufacturing software for printing resin on non-planar surfaces. This new technology allows manufacturers to 3D print durable, flexible materials directly onto substrates of any shape including metal, plastic and textiles. The result is industrial-strength adhesion between the printed material and the substrate without post processing or assembly.

"Hyperbolic print paths are challenging for existing technologies. ChromaScan easily adapts a flat print path for printing on 3D surfaces. This opens up a world of design possibilities, as well as more streamlined, cost effective and sustainable manufacturing for our customers," said CEO Dr. Cora Leibig.

First, the software scans an object placed on the print bed. Then it manipulates the print path, yielding a high-quality print that conforms to the surface below. The print application is precise with higher pass rates and better print quality which improves overall production yields.

With ChromaScan, manufacturers can reduce or eliminate post-processing and assembly with additional materials like adhesives and stitching. Benefits include faster and more efficient production, fewer labor and materials costs, and reduced environmental footprint with less material waste.

ChromaScan is suitable for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications. For example, Chromatic used ChromaScan to 3D print trackpads for a 50-year-old antique tractor with a unique tread that was difficult to source. The company printed rubber pads directly onto metal plates with protruding bolts. The new pads offered the same abrasion and durability of the original parts.

ChromaScan also has potential uses in footwear and apparel. For example, with ChromaScan it's possible to 3D print a shoe sole directly onto a last, or 3D print aesthetic or functional elements onto finished clothing.

Chromatic will be showcasing ChromaScan at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt at Stand 12.1-B39.

ChromaScan software is available for purchase as an add-on to the RX-AM™ materials and technology platform for reactive extrusion additive manufacturing with urethane elastomers. RX-AM™ is designed for industrial use and commercial-scale production.

About Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials is a 3D-printing technology company focused on more flexible, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing of industrial-strength elastomeric products. Its portfolio includes printable polyurethanes and other thermoset elastomers for a range of applications. Visit c3dm.com to learn more.

