CEVA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Total revenue of $33.7 million, up 3% year-over-year

- Consistent royalty revenue growth from 5G RAN helps to grow base station & IoT royalties 16% quarter-over-quarter to $8.2 million

- Amir Panush announced as new CEO following Gideon Wertheizer's impending retirement at year end

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

CEVA, Inc. reported Q3 2022 revenue of $33.7 million, up 3% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.20. GAAP results for the quarter included a one-time tax asset write-off and impairment charges totaling $21.2 million. GAAP EPS was ($0.96). Eighteen new agreements were signed, including 5 first-time customers. Royalty revenue was $11.4 million, generated from 357 million CEVA-powered devices. CEVA also For more information and highlights, view the infographic. (PRNewswire)

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $33.7 million, a 3% increase compared to $32.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE) and related revenue was $22.3 million compared to $21.6 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.4 million compared to $11.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, eighteen IP license and NRE agreements were concluded with customers targeting a wide variety of applications including ADAS, Wi-Fi access points and endpoints, wireless audio devices and satellite communications. Five of the agreements were with first-time customers. Geographically, nine of the deals signed were in China, seven were in the U.S., and two were in Japan.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Despite the challenging demand environment, we delivered year-over-year revenue growth in both licensing and royalties in the third quarter. Our royalties from 5G RAN are benefiting from share gains in China and the consistent rollout of new base stations in the U.S., helping to grow our base station & IoT royalties 16% quarter-over-quarter to $8.2 million. Moreover, we expect 5G RAN royalties to grow further next year as 5G base station rollouts in India begin. Of note, our presence in the wearable space expanded during the quarter as a major OEM launched a new wearable device using our cellular technology."

Wertheizer concluded: "CEVA is well-positioned to continue its track record of consistently delivering innovation, further cementing its industry leadership position. I have decided now is the right time for me to retire and to hand the reins to our next leader. Amir Panush brings strategic vision, management skills and customer expertise that will help drive CEVA's continued growth in years to come. I am very pleased the board has chosen Amir to lead the company in the new year and look forward to supporting him as a board member and advisor."

GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, as compared to GAAP operating income of $1.7 million for the same period in 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $22.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million reported for the same period in 2021. GAAP diluted loss per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.96, as compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the same period in 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior period is primarily attributable to: (a) a $15.7 million write-off of deferred tax assets, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit, which was recorded in the income tax expense line item, (b) a $5.0 impairment charge with respect to Immervision-related assets, as we decided to cease the development of this product line, $3.5 million of which was recorded in operating expenses and $1.5 million of which was recorded in cost of revenues, and (c) a $0.5 million impairment charge with respect to certain non-performing assets related to NB-IoT technology, which was recorded in cost of revenues.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million up 4% from $6.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 were $4.7 million and $0.20, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.7 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.3 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs businesses and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition and (d) impairment charges of $5.5 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.7 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.3 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs businesses and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition, (d) $0.5 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (e) impairment charges of $5.5 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology and (f) a $15.7 million write-off of a deferred tax asset, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit. Non-GAAP operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.4 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies and (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "Our team showed impressive execution against a very challenging macroeconomic backdrop. We continue to carefully manage our operating expenses and research and development priorities, as evidenced in the first 9 months of 2022, where our non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share increased 33% and 31%, respectively. Our GAAP results this quarter included a one-time tax asset write-off and impairment charges totaling $21.2 million. We also implemented our stock buyback activities in the quarter, repurchasing approximately $2.3 million of our common stock, and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits of approximately $144 million."

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing, NRE and related revenues $ 22,268 $ 21,568 $ 66,784 $ 51,500 Royalties 11,392 11,222 34,462 37,149









Total revenues 33,660 32,790 101,246 88,649









Cost of revenues 7,948 4,830 21,177 10,904









Gross profit 25,712 27,960 80,069 77,745









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 18,469 18,760 58,217 53,810 Sales and marketing 3,410 3,162 9,056 9,357 General and administrative 3,558 3,495 10,829 10,534 Amortization of intangible assets 750 849 2,250 2,092 Impairment of assets 3,556 0 3,556 0 Total operating expenses 29,743 26,266 83,908 75,793









Operating income (loss) (4,031) 1,694 (3,839) 1,952 Financial income (loss), net 108 (47) 803 345 Remeasurement of marketable equity securities (455) — (2,271) —









Income (loss) before taxes on income (4,378) 1,647 (5,307) 2,297 Income tax expense 17,926 1,814 19,816 5,779









Net loss $ (22,304) $ (167) $ (25,123) $ (3,482)









Basic net loss per share $ (0.96) $ (0.01) $ (1.08) $ (0.15) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.96) $ (0.01) $ (1.08) $ (0.15) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):







Basic 23,211 22,925 23,163 22,766 Diluted 23,211 22,925 23,163 22,766

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (22,304) $ (167) $ (25,123) $ (3,482) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 393 247 1,076 509 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses 2,180 2,007 6,181 5,435 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 392 400 1,065 1,185 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses 726 749 2,061 2,378 Amortization, Impairment and Write-off of intangible and prepaid expenses assets, net of taxes, related to acquisition of Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies 6,796 1,034 9,360 2,571 Costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition 326 383 977 1,388 Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. 455 — 2,271 — Income tax expense as a result of a write off of a deferred tax asset and withholding tax that can't be utilized 15,741 — 15,323 — NRE revenues associated with the purchase price allocation (PPA) related to Intrinsix acquisition — — 42 — Non-GAAP net income $ 4,705 $ 4,653 $ 13,233 $ 9,984 GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net loss and earning per share (in thousands) 23,211 22,925 23,163 22,766 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 872 746 821 741 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands) 24,083 23,671 23,984 23,507









GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.96) $ (0.01) $ (1.08) $ (0.15) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 Amortization, Impairment and Write-off of intangible and prepaid expenses assets, net of taxes, related to acquisition of Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies $ 0.29 $ 0.04 $ 0.39 $ 0.11 Costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.10 $ — Income tax expense as a result of a write off of a deferred tax asset and withholding tax that can't be utilized $ 0.68 $ — $ 0.65 $ — Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.55 $ 0.42

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Operating Income (loss) ($4,031) $1,694 ($3,839) $1,952 Adjustments:







Stock compensation 3,691 3,403 10,383 9,507 Amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible and prepaid expenses assets, related to acquisition of Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies 6,796 1,034 9,360 2,646 Costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition 326 383 977 1,388 Purchase price allocation (PPA) for the Intrinsix acquisition — — 42 — Total non-GAAP Operating Income $6,782 $6,514 $16,923 $15,493

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



September 30, December 31,

2022 2021(*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,510 $ 33,153 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits 106,763 121,708 Trade receivables, net 11,022 14,644 Unbilled receivables 15,741 12,805 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,133 6,670 Total current assets 171,169 188,980 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 8,128 0 Severance pay fund 8,431 10,175 Deferred tax assets, net 4,669 15,850 Property and equipment, net 7,370 6,765 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,116 8,827 Investment in marketable equity security 648 2,919 Goodwill 74,777 74,777 Intangible assets, net 7,549 14,607 Other long-term assets 3,957 5,759 Total assets $ 294,814 $ 328,659

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 1,721 $ 1,464 Deferred revenues 3,540 8,661 Accrued expenses and other payables 20,566 22,041 Operating lease liabilities 2,235 3,274 Total current liabilities 28,062 35,440





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 9,018 10,551 Operating lease liabilities 4,940 5,130 Other accrued liabilities 497 806 Total liabilities 42,517 51,927 Stockholders' equity:



Common stock 23 23 Additional paid in-capital 239,445 235,386 Treasury stock (10,633) (13,790) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,761) (372) Retained earnings 30,223 55,485 Total stockholders' equity 252,297 276,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 294,814 $ 328,659 (*) Derived from audited financial statements

