Antelope Enterprise Subsidiary Kylin Cloud Enters into Service Contract with AI Enterprise

JINJIANG, China, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which engages in management and business consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming, and is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles used in residential and commercial buildings in China, announced today its 51% owned subsidiary, Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("Kylin Cloud"), has entered into a Service Agreement Contract (the "Service Contract") with Anhui Zhongzhou Innovation Industry Technology Co., Ltd. ("Anhui Zhongzhou") to utilize its SaaS platform to help Anhui Zhongzhou recruit personnel for its artificial intelligence (AI) data services business. The one-year contract expires on October 16, 2023, and can be renewed thereafter.

Ms. Meishuang Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Antelope Enterprise, commented, "We are pleased that Kylin Cloud has entered into an agreement to deploy its leading-edge online social commerce platform to help Anhui Zhongzhou meet their technical staffing needs. Kylin Cloud's SaaS system efficiently and effectively addresses human resource needs with its access to a broad and deep recruitment pool. We believe that Kylin Cloud is uniquely positioned in the fluid part-time and contactor employment sector in China to add substantial value in addressing their clients' employment needs."

The Service Contract stipulates that Kylin Cloud will recruit part-time personnel for Anhui Zhongzhou to help in their business development associated with data collection, data labelling and data annotation services for AI and machine learning for their clients. Kylin Cloud will utilize its SaaS platform that encompasses live broadcast, streaming media and content services to screen for personnel that match the required professional skills and experience needed by Anhui Zhongzhou, referring such personnel to them for their consideration. Many of these technical positions are linked via Kylin Cloud's platform to WeChat Moments, WeChat groups, QQ groups, Weibo, etc., where Anhui Zhongzhou can hold introductory meetings and group chats. Anhui Zhongzhou will pay Kylin Cloud a management service fee and a performance fee based on employment metrics.

Kylin Cloud is a relatively new operating subsidiary of Antelope Enterprise and integral to its strategic plan to diversify into new technology sectors to mitigate the challenging market conditions of its ceramic tile segment due to the slowdown of the real estate sector in China. Antelope Enterprise's new subsidiaries, Chengdu Future Talented Management, Antelope Holdings (Chengdu) Co., Ltd and Kylin Cloud, are engaged in selected markets in China and their operations encompass business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming.

About Anhui Zhongzhou Innovation Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Zhongzhou Innovation Industry Technology Co., Ltd. provides high-quality, efficient and secure artificial intelligence data services involving data design, data collection, data cleaning, data labeling and data quality inspection services for various industries including global high-tech, automotive, consumer electronics, e-commerce, financial services, medical and health care, and scientific research institutions.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in business management, information systems consulting, SaaS (software as a service) and PaaS (platform as a service) systems platforms, and online social commerce and live streaming in China. The Company is also a manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China which are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings, and sold under the "Hengda" or "HD" brand For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com .

