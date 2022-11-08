Simplicity Group Expands Proprietary IUL Sales Platform Offering in Partnership with Ensight™

New Interactive Sales Capabilities Utilizing Tax-Free Retirement Concepts Shortens the Sales Cycle and Simplifies IUL Planning Discussions

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the launch of an expanded Indexed Universal Life ("IUL") digital sales platform, developed in partnership with Ensight™. Simplicity's enhanced planning platform represents a new standard for digital sales enablement of IUL and is demonstrable example of Simplicity's unrivalled commitment to advancing the sales of life insurance through education and technology.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group) (PRNewswire)

"In today's environment, it is more important than ever for financial professionals to effectively educate their clients and easily demonstrate the holistic benefits of insurance products in a comprehensive financial plan," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO, of Simplicity Group. "Simplicity's new proprietary IUL sales platform simplifies the pre-sales policy design process, transforms client education, and enhances planning discussions. We truly appreciate our work with Ensight and are thrilled that this leading partnership has made this advancement possible for agents and advisors and the clients they serve."

With the expanded Simplicity software, financial professionals can rapidly design different IUL policy options, compare products on a 'like for like' basis, and visually demonstrate projected outcomes in real-time to clients. Simplicity's new IUL digital sales platform educates consumers on the importance of a plan that seamlessly integrates life insurance. The platform provides financial professionals with a complete suite of life planning modules focusing on wealth transfer, income protection and asset accumulation, with the additional benefit of tax-free retirement planning concepts.

"Simplicity is at the very forefront of transforming the IUL sales experience in U.S. life distribution today, continuously setting a new sales enablement standard in the market," said Bill Unrue, CEO, Ensight. "We are absolutely thrilled to be able to partner with Simplicity on our mutual objective to simplify, modernize and accelerate the IUL sales experience for every financial professional."

The platform is part of Simplicity's strategy to provide leading sales and business enablement tools for their agents and advisor partners.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 46 distribution businesses join its partnership. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Ensight™

Ensight is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 Life and Annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce. To learn more about Ensight and its digital sales acceleration platform, please visit: www.ensightcloud.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS





Denielle Webb Alex Timeus



Simplicity Group Simplicity Group



P: 347-204-7181 P: 201-987-7176



E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com











Matt Essick





Ensight™





P: 619-430-0587





E: messick@ensightcloud.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group