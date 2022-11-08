Lucid Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, On Track for Annual Production Guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 Vehicles

- Record quarterly production of 2,282 vehicles, more than triple Q2
- On track for annual production guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles
- Q3 revenue of $195.5M driven by customer deliveries of 1,398 vehicles in the quarter
- Strong demand with over 34,000 reservations, representing potential sales of over $3.2B
- Announced plans to open Project Gravity SUV reservations in early 2023
NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Lucid reported Q3 revenue of $195.5 million on deliveries of 1,398 vehicles. The Company reported strong customer demand for Lucid Air with reservations over 34,000, as of November 7, 2022, representing potential sales of over $3.2 billion. This reservation number does not include the up to 100,000 vehicles under the agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia. Lucid ended the quarter with approximately $3.85 billion cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which is expected to fund the Company at least into the fourth quarter of 2023.
"I'm delighted to say that we've made significant progress toward achieving our 2022 production target of 6,000-7,000 vehicles. We had record quarterly production of 2,282 vehicles, more than triple Q2, and deliveries of 1,398, which was more than double Q2," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "I'm also pleased to announce that we've now proven our ability to produce 300 cars a week, with a visible pathway to our next incremental ramp up."
"We continue to have strong demand with over 34,000 reservations as of November 7, 2022," said Sherry House, Lucid's CFO. "We plan to open reservations for Project Gravity SUV in early 2023, which we believe will unlock a very large and incremental addressable market for us. We remain intently focused on scaling the business and continue to expect to see significant growth in revenue as delivery volumes ramp."
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The Company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. and Canadian customers.
Condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our condensed consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are discussed below.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) change in fair value of forward contracts, (6) change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability, (7) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (8) transaction costs expensed and (9) stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that Lucid believes provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's profitability. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a performance measure that Lucid believes provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.
These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.
LUCID GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1
Unaudited
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,264,136
$ 6,262,905
Short-term investments
2,078,045
—
Accounts receivable, net
2,659
3,148
Inventory
685,321
127,250
Prepaid expenses
57,259
70,346
Other current assets
69,008
43,328
Total current assets
4,156,428
6,506,977
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,954,310
1,182,153
Right-of-use assets
211,844
161,974
Long-term investments
513,735
—
Other noncurrent assets
51,494
30,609
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 6,887,811
$ 7,881,713
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 79,781
$ 41,342
Accrued compensation
49,008
32,364
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
9,780
4,183
Other current liabilities
686,555
318,212
Total current liabilities
825,124
396,101
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
79,371
6,083
Common stock warrant liability
396,489
1,394,808
Long-term debt
1,990,571
1,986,791
Other long-term liabilities
365,009
188,575
Total liabilities
3,656,564
3,972,358
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 1,681,005,163 and 1,648,413,415 shares issued and 1,680,147,338 and 1,647,555,590 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
168
165
Additional paid-in capital
10,162,745
9,995,778
Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(20,716)
(20,716)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,266)
—
Accumulated deficit
(6,897,684)
(6,065,872)
Total stockholders' equity
3,231,247
3,909,355
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 6,887,811
$ 7,881,713
LUCID GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS1
Unaudited
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 195,457
$ 232
$ 350,468
$ 719
Costs and expenses
Cost of revenue
492,483
3,320
1,030,795
3,424
Research and development
213,761
242,408
600,218
586,579
Selling, general and administrative
176,736
251,554
563,707
455,478
Total cost and expenses
882,980
497,282
2,194,720
1,045,481
Loss from operations
(687,523)
(497,050)
(1,844,252)
(1,044,762)
Other income (expense), net
Change in fair value of forward contracts
—
—
—
(454,546)
Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability
—
—
—
(6,976)
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
140,146
(24,787)
998,319
(24,787)
Transaction costs expensed
—
(2,717)
—
(2,717)
Interest income
24,373
—
27,284
—
Interest expense
(7,613)
(76)
(22,521)
(111)
Other income (expense), net
665
249
9,898
(151)
Total other income (expense), net
157,571
(27,331)
1,012,980
(489,288)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(529,952)
(524,381)
(831,272)
(1,534,050)
Provision for income taxes
149
22
540
31
Net loss
(530,101)
(524,403)
(831,812)
(1,534,081)
Deemed dividend related to the issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
(2,167,332)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic
(530,101)
(524,403)
(831,812)
(3,701,413)
Change in fair value of dilutive warrants
(140,146)
—
(998,319)
—
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ (670,247)
$ (524,403)
$ (1,830,131)
$ (3,701,413)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
1,676,048,504
1,217,032,285
1,666,693,217
432,654,607
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
1,690,963,548
1,217,032,285
1,686,576,589
432,654,607
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$ (0.32)
$ (0.43)
$ (0.50)
$ (8.56)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ (0.40)
$ (0.43)
$ (1.09)
$ (8.56)
Other comprehensive loss
Net unrealized losses on investments, net of tax
$ (12,575)
$ —
$ (13,266)
$ —
Comprehensive loss
(542,676)
(524,403)
(845,078)
(1,534,081)
Deemed dividend related to the issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
(2,167,332)
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (542,676)
$ (524,403)
$ (845,078)
$ (3,701,413)
LUCID GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS1
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (530,101)
$ (524,403)
$ (831,812)
$ (1,534,081)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
50,653
14,883
131,343
26,621
Amortization of insurance premium
10,264
4,437
25,188
7,184
Non-cash operating lease cost
5,302
(4,873)
14,254
8,629
Stock-based compensation
83,302
236,956
352,245
366,200
Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs
186,496
—
364,553
—
Change in fair value of contingent forward contract liability
—
—
—
454,546
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability
—
—
—
6,976
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
(140,146)
24,787
(998,319)
24,787
Other non-cash items
(7,424)
—
(5,020)
56
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,119)
219
489
(1)
Inventory
(302,202)
(32,931)
(906,054)
(60,112)
Prepaid expenses
(18,560)
(43,514)
(12,101)
(65,697)
Other current assets
(1,063)
10,679
(33,262)
8,299
Other noncurrent assets
(11,526)
(1,991)
(39,082)
(5,861)
Accounts payable
2,620
(2,304)
52,216
(14,175)
Accrued compensation
(6,542)
4,762
16,644
12,752
Operating lease liability
(3,817)
3,226
(10,761)
(4,516)
Other current liabilities
102,001
17,201
281,545
17,834
Other long-term liabilities
12,396
1,269
20,191
5,158
Net cash used in operating activities
(569,466)
(291,597)
(1,577,743)
(745,401)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(290,064)
(92,780)
(784,964)
(299,313)
Proceeds from government grant
97,267
—
97,267
—
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
—
—
—
19
Purchases of investments
(1,307,454)
—
(2,726,677)
—
Proceeds from maturities of investments
125,353
—
125,353
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,374,898)
(92,780)
(3,289,021)
(299,294)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment for short-term insurance financing note
—
(14,072)
(15,330)
(16,819)
Payment for finance lease liabilities
(1,204)
(551)
(3,605)
(1,915)
Proceeds from short-term insurance financing note
—
30,985
—
41,935
Proceeds from borrowings
13,565
—
20,228
—
Repayments for borrowings
(6,653)
—
(6,653)
—
Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback transaction
31,700
—
31,700
—
Repurchase of Series B convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
(3,000)
Proceeds from issuance of Series D convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
3,000
Proceeds from issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock
—
—
—
600,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,889
761
14,738
6,027
Proceeds from the exercise of public warrants
—
173,273
—
173,273
Proceeds from the reverse capitalization
—
4,439,153
—
4,439,153
Payment of transaction costs related to the reverse recapitalization
—
(4,811)
—
(4,811)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
—
—
12,882
—
Stock repurchases from employees for tax withholdings
(21,654)
—
(212,895)
—
Payment for credit facility issuance costs
—
—
(6,631)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
17,643
4,624,738
(165,566)
5,236,843
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,926,721)
4,240,361
(5,032,330)
4,192,148
Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
3,192,411
592,205
6,298,020
640,418
Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$ 1,265,690
$ 4,832,566
$ 1,265,690
$ 4,832,566
LUCID GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financials Measures1
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss (GAAP)
$ (530,101)
$ (524,403)
$ (831,812)
$ (1,534,081)
Interest expense
7,613
76
22,521
111
Interest income
(24,373)
—
(27,284)
—
Provision for income taxes
149
22
540
31
Depreciation and amortization
50,653
14,883
131,343
26,621
Change in fair value of forward contracts
—
—
—
454,546
Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability
—
—
—
6,976
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
(140,146)
24,787
(998,319)
24,787
Transaction costs expensed
—
2,717
—
2,717
Stock-based compensation
83,302
236,956
352,245
366,200
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (552,903)
$ (244,962)
$ (1,350,766)
$ (652,092)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP)
$ (569,466)
$ (291,597)
$ (1,577,743)
$ (745,401)
Capital expenditures
(290,064)
(92,780)
(784,964)
(299,313)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ (859,530)
$ (384,377)
$ (2,362,707)
$ (1,044,714)
1 The business combination (the "Merger") between Lucid Group Inc.'s predecessor, Atieva, Inc. ("Legacy Lucid"), and Churchill Capital Corp IV ("CCIV"), which closed on July 23, 2021, is accounted for as a reverse recapitalization under U.S. GAAP. Under this method of accounting, CCIV has been treated as the acquired company for financial reporting purposes. Accordingly, for accounting purposes, the financial statements of Lucid represent a continuation of the financial statements of Legacy Lucid with the Merger being treated as the equivalent of Legacy Lucid issuing shares for the net assets of CCIV, accompanied by a recapitalization. The net assets of CCIV were recognized as of the closing of the Merger at historical cost, with no goodwill or other intangible assets recorded. Operations prior to the Merger are presented as those of Legacy Lucid and the accumulated deficit of Legacy Lucid has been carried forward after the closing of the Merger. All periods prior to the Merger have been retrospectively adjusted using the applicable exchange ratio for the equivalent number of shares outstanding immediately after the closing of the Merger to effect the reverse recapitalization. See our Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 for additional information.
