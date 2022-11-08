EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines to Host The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023, February 22-23, 2023 on Campus in Golden, Colorado

Attendee Registration Open and Presenting Company Applications Now Being Accepted for The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 Presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at www.theenergyventuresummit.com

The Energy Venture Investment Summit Brings Entrepreneurs and Energy Investors Together to Share Innovative Ideas and Provide Capital to Companies That Will Shape the Future of Energy

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally recognized management consultancy, and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering, will host the annual The Energy Venture Investment Summit 2023 presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines, in-person and on campus in Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, February 22nd and Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

There is no cost to register and attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors.

Blanca Andrus, President of EnerCom, commented, "The Summit is a unique opportunity for new-energy investment funds, private equity, venture capital, family offices, angel investors, strategic partners and, energy industry professionals to hear investment pitches from promising start-up energy and technology companies."

EnerCom is now accepting applications from companies to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit. Interested companies are encouraged to contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com for complete application details, as space is limited. For companies that register to present before January 10, 2023, EnerCom will publish an executive interview highlighting the company on the Oil & Gas 360 news website and distribute the video interview before the Summit in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter to 20,000+ subscribers of top investors and energy industry executives.

The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute, in-person presentation that will be webcast live and recorded for replay on The Energy Venture Investment Summit website; EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform; and distributed in the daily Closing Bell email newsletter.

In 2022, more than 30 companies participated at the in-person event that featured investment pitches and panel discussions on carbon capture and storage; hydrogen production and storage; solar technology; rare-earth minerals testing technology and treatments to optimize oil and gas operations and resource production.

EnerCom has built a reputation over the past 27 years for hosting industry-leading investor events that constructively bring together capital markets and good investment ideas. The Energy Venture Investment Summit focuses on companies with operations and innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental sustainability, carbon capture and recycling. In addition to The Energy Venture Investment Summit, EnerCom will host EnerCom Dallas on April 18-19, 2023 and the 28th annual EnerCom Denver energy investment conference on August 13-16, 2023.

EnerCom is excited to partner again with the renowned Colorado School of Mines to host the 2023 event on the Golden, Colorado campus and highlight leading energy technology companies and facilitate introductions to capital markets.

Summit Format: The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute in-person presentation that will be webcast live on The Energy Venture Investment Summit website at www.theenergyventuresummit.com. All presentations will be recorded and available for replay to a worldwide audience on The Energy Venture Investment Summit website, EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news platform and distributed in EnerCom's daily Closing Bell email newsletters to 20,000+ subscribers. Presenting companies and investors will have an opportunity to meet over cocktails and preview their presentations at Wednesday afternoon's Kickoff Networking Event.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is accepting requests to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines. Please contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Werner G. Kuhr, Ph.D. at wkuhr@mines.edu or 303-241-5209 with questions and conference participation details. Top presenting companies will be invited to participate at the EnerCom Dallas investor and ESG conference in Dallas on April 18 – 19, 2023.

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to register and attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors. Other conference registration classifications are available for a small fee. All attendees can register for the Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com. In addition to in-person and online access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, the conference registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet over cocktails during the Summit Kickoff Networking Event prior to their presentations, as well as Thursday's breakfast and keynote lunch.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Investors will have the opportunity to request and schedule One-on-One meetings with presenting companies, upon request, through EnerCom. One-on-One meetings can be requested by emailing Larry Busnardo at lbusnardo@enercominc.com.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at bandus@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834 x246; or Emily Kelton at ekelton@mines.edu or 303.273.3148.

About EnerCom, Inc.

EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally-recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 303-296-8834.

About Colorado School of Mines .

Colorado School of Mines is a public university focused on science and engineering, dedicated to educating and inspiring students, advancing knowledge, and innovating to address the great challenges society faces today—particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Colorado School of Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications, at 303-273-3361 or erusch@mines.edu.

About Oil and Gas 360®

Oil & Gas 360.com is a leading source of news, information, analysis, and opinion from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macroeconomic analysis that impact our industry. Our goal with OAG360 is to be a trusted source of information and analysis for:

Portfolio managers

Equity research analysts

Private equity capital

Private investors

Oil & gas executives and professionals

Government officials

