Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET

Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. GMT

Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com. Replays will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

smathieson@eigerbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.