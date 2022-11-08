Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance acquires Palo Alto-based cyber threat intelligence company Templarbit

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto-based global cyber insurtech, BOXX Insurance, today announced the acquisition of Templarbit, a cyber threat intelligence platform that makes it simpler for businesses to stay ahead of digital threats.

Vishal Kundi, Co-Founder & CEO, BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

With teams in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Templarbit was founded by Bjoern Zinssmeister in 2017. Templarbit has built state of the art technology that alerts companies when their platform identifies vulnerabilities in their network that hackers can exploit. The platform autonomously discovers, classifies and analyzes an organization's entire landscape of digital assets, the unique risk profile for each digital asset and the real business costs that would be incurred if a digital asset was compromised.

The closure of this deal gives fast-growing BOXX additional momentum to pursue its vision of making the world a digitally safer place.

"Bringing Templarbit's team and technology in-house was a natural next step for us," says Vishal Kundi, BOXX's Co-Founder and CEO. "It shows how strategically important we believe proactive cyber risk protection is to the continued growth of our business. We are excited to welcome Bjoern and the Templarbit team to BOXX.

"The Templarbit technology platform has demonstrated that it is possible to deliver both effective and affordable cybersecurity capabilities to the small and midsize business segment using intelligent automation and threat intelligence," says Bjoern Zinssmeister, Co-Founder of Templarbit, who joins BOXX as Head of Engineering, BOXX Labs, BOXX's newly formed R&D division. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the BOXX family, and I look forward to what's next."

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX's vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first. For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com

About Templarbit

Founded in 2017, Templarbit was incubated at Y Combinator and is a next-gen security company focused on building modern solutions that empower a new generation of security teams. By building solutions from the ground up to be cloud native and powered by data intelligence, Templarbit has redefined the way we perform assessments on a company's security posture. With the ability to continuously monitor web assets and the risk they may expose companies of all sizes now have a way to build a scalable risk management program.

Bjoern Zinssmeister, CEO and Co-Founder of Templarbit (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Box-Insurance Logo (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Templarbit Logo (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOXX Insurance