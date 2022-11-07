YMCA OF METROPOLITAN CHICAGO UNVEILS UPGRADED WEBSITE

Features include enhanced user experience and refreshed look and feel

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago today unveiled a brand new website that prioritizes user-friendliness and ease of navigation in order to better serve and engage online visitors. While the site maintains its longstanding URL at ymcachicago.org, the new version features more intuitive navigation, simplified purchase processes, and a refreshed look and feel.

"Our research shows that members and communities across the YMCA place a premium on being able to easily find, learn about, and register for their favorite activities, programs, and services," said Andy Adelmann, Chief Technology Officer, YMCA of Metro Chicago. "That's why user ease, experience, and friendliness collectively served as our North Star in developing both the infrastructure and interface of the new site."

The 2022 overhaul represents the website's first major upgrade in more than a decade and was among President and CEO Dorri McWhorter's first major directives when she took over the top leadership role in late 2021. Because of the YMCA of Metro Chicago's broad portfolio of programs and services — from violence prevention and humanitarian support services to camp offerings and sports leagues — intuitive navigation and accessibility were non-negotiable to association leadership during all phases of planning and execution.

"We're ready to shout it from the rooftops: It's never been easier to connect with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and discover how you already belong," said Brandon Davis, Head of Marketing. "The Y's reimagined site aligns perfectly with our new brand ethos and approach to showing up for the individuals and families we serve. The new ymcachicago.org is informative, engaging, playful, and, most importantly, built to respond to our communities' needs and the ever-evolving marketplace."

To view the new website, visit ymcachicago.org.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 200,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and our programming at ymcachicago.org

