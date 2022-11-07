TRIUMPH RECEIVES AWARD FROM MAJOR MAINLINE CARRIER

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] today announced that its Product Support business in Hot Springs, Arkansas has been awarded business from a major US mainline operator to perform shipset maintenance for Passenger Service Units (PSU), pilot and flight attendant seats for the 737NG aircraft that are going through interior modification. This business will extend over the next twelve months.

"Triumph is pleased to be awarded this package of work from a major US carrier. We appreciate the confidence our customers have in our aftermarket team to meet the demand schedule to support the aircraft modifications with our exceptional turn times and high quality," stated Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support.

TRIUMPH Product Support provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for structural components, engine and airframe accessories, interior seats and wheels and brakes. They provide global solutions and services for commercial, regional, and military operators.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Triumph Group