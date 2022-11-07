Televerde Names Silicon Valley Executive Chris McGugan as Chief Executive Officer

Inspired by Televerde's social mission, McGugan brings a wealth of leadership and hands-on experience to lead Phoenix-based Televerde

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global sales and marketing company that provides inside sales, demand generation, and customer experience solutions to B2B businesses around the world, announced today that it has selected Chris McGugan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). McGugan assumes the CEO role from Morag Lucey who retired earlier this year after serving three years leading Televerde.

"I'm excited to announce the appointment of Chris McGugan as our CEO following a rigorous selection process in which we considered both internal and external candidates. Chris is known for his considerable operational expertise and brings with him a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to take our business forward at a time when Televerde has strong momentum," said Vince Barsolo, chief strategy and growth officer at Televerde. "Chris is a passionate and proven leader with the vision to expand on the success Televerde has built over the past 27 years. I am confident in his ability to continue guiding our organization to maximize results for our clients, drive innovation, influence our collaborative and inclusive culture, and change lives."

In his role as CEO, McGugan will oversee all Televerde's global operations. He joins the company with more than 30 years of experience in technology development and leadership, with an emphasis on contact center management and innovation, customer service, operations, and software architecture and design. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Oracle CX Service where he led the development of the next generation of customer service tools. Prior to Oracle, McGugan held various leadership roles at industry-leading companies including Avaya, Sears, Saffron, Symbol, and Cisco.

"It is a privilege to be part of a company that puts the customer first, delivering high-quality services and innovative solutions to clients that also have societal impact," said McGugan. "As CEO, I will do everything in my power to enable our leaders and people to accelerate the delivery of great experiences for our customers and to fulfill our mission to provide 10,000 life-changing opportunities to disempowered communities over the next decade."

McGugan holds board advisory positions with Clearfly Communications and Orium. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. McGugan is actively involved in his community. He is the president-elect of the Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, Boy Scouts of America, and an advisor to Parents Helping Parents, a non-profit organization that helps special needs children and adults receive the support and services they need to reach their full potential.

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model that is resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Incarcerated women staff seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here. Visit https://televerde.com/.

