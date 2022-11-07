NIU, Electric Vehicle Brand Taking Over the U.S., Announces the Launch of its Cutting-Edge Electric Bike

The Innovative BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike has Impressive Range, Twice as Long as Competitor Brands

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIU Technologies, the world-leader of electric vehicles committed to reedifying urban mobility is proud to announce the launch of its newest micro-mobility product, the NIU BQi-C3 Pro Electric Urban Commuter Bike. It offers a top speed of 28 MPH with an impressive 40–60-mile range and a unique dual battery system.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike (PRNewswire)

Featuring two 920 WH lightweight swappable LG batteries with a 48V 19.2Ah capacity, as well as 500w of continuous power, the BQi-C3 Pro delivers twice the range compared to competitor brands. With its unique battery placement, this e-bike features clean, simple lines and a deep step through frame that is safe and stable for a range of riders.

The BQi-C3 Pro comes equipped with a state-of-the-art Gates Carbon Belt Drive that delivers a cleaner, quieter and more reliable solution for riders with minimal maintenance. Front and rear disc brakes ensure riders can stop quickly and safely, their integrated Halo light and taillight allows users to see and stay visible, even in the dark of night. The smart TFT color display offers up to nine pieces of key information allowing riders to check speed, distance traveled, trip time, battery level, and more.

"We are thrilled to add the BQi-C3 Pro to our wide assortment of world-leading micro-mobility vehicles and to bring this innovative e-bike to urban riders in the U.S.," said Benjamin McGill, the Head of North American Sales for NIU Technologies. "The BQi C3 Pro is a versatile transportation solution with impressive range. It's not only great for bike enthusiasts riding for leisure and sport, it's perfect for city dwellers to commute to work and for fun, thus reducing their carbon footprint."

Starting today, NIU has also launched the "1,000 Mile Challenge" where all riders who purchase the BQi-C3 Pro E-Bike and ride more than 1,000 miles before February 2023 will be entered for a chance to win a 50 percent reimbursement of their BQi-C3 Pro rewarding the first 25 riders. Visit NIU.com or their Instagram page @NIUMobility for more information.

The new model is now available in white, grey and black on Shop.NIU.com for $1,999. For additional information about the brand, visit NIU.com.

About NIU Technologies

As the world's leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in more than 50 countries and listed on the Nasdaq, NIU has sold over 3,000,000 electric vehicles world-wide since launching their first e-moped in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes and kick scooters, as of May 2022, NIU's loyal users and fans have ridden over 7 billion miles around the world. For more company information, please visit www.niu.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NIU Technologies