NFTGo.io Announced Brand Upgrade to Redefine the NFT User Journey

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTGo.io , the leading NFT data analytics and trading aggregation platform, has announced a major brand upgrade. A new front end look has been unveiled to align with its mission of empowering NFT users via a seamless interactive experience.

NFTGo aims to guide users at every phase of their journey from discovery, analytics and trade to portfolio management. It is now primely positioned as the only independent NFT data analytics and trading aggregator platform after the other major aggregators, Gem and Genie, have been acquired by OpenSea and Uniswap respectively.

Unlike a conventional marketplace like OpenSea, buying NFTs through a trading aggregator is akin to purchasing flight tickets via booking.com. The user gets the best offer across all NFT marketplaces and saves up to 70% of the gas fee.

The NFT Data Guru

In addition to its best-in-class trading aggregation services, NFTGo.io has been a professional data analytics platform since 2021. Along the way, it has helped over 1 million global users research NFT collections, track whale behaviors, filter out wash trading, discover top mints, and make smarter decisions through the suite of data metrics.

NFTGo's data API is currently serving over 500 organizations including major marketplaces such as X2Y2 and Looksrare to support their product development. NFTGo.io has also been actively engaged with renowned universities worldwide to provide data for their research purposes, including Tecnológico de Monterrey, as well as blockchain communities at Oregon State University and Cambridge University.

"Our marketplace serves hundreds of thousands of users per month and delivering the best service is the key," said TP, founder and CEO of X2Y2. "We are very selective with our partners to provide the most reliable and accurate data in the market. NFTGo.io is our go-to partner for data integration as they are renowned for their rich and advanced NFT metrics."

Redefining the New User Journey

Lowes, Founder and CEO of NFTGo.io, said: "The current NFT user experience is fragmented. Information is dispersed and users are jumping between different platforms. They may be sourcing for trending NFT topics and new collections on social media, switch over to an Analytics platform to conduct research with analytical tools, and eventually trade on a separate marketplace. There is no platform in the market that provides a holistic and seamless experience to users, allowing them to discover, analyze, trade, track their holdings and portfolio profit and losses in one place. Our brand upgrade is more than a website redesign, but a showcase of how NFTGo.io is redefining the NFT experience through user-centric design, to help them make better decisions."

NFTGo.io also has a resourceful ecosystem of investors to support its growth. "We are proud to invest in NFTGo.io as their team aims to be the future gateway of the NFT ecosystem," said Wyatt Lonergan, Principal at Circle Ventures. "The NFTGo.io team are showing their ambitions for changing the current NFT landscape and improving the user experience with their new product features."

Lowes also revealed NFTGo's upcoming plan to value-add to its community: "Community is always our priority. We will be inviting our users to the new homepage beta test around mid November and launching a loyalty program to reward our supporters. Details about the program can be expected soon."

To date, NFTGo has launched over 20 innovative and handy NFT features including Watchlist, Top Mints, and Top Collections to capture evolving NFT trends driven by a strong community. NFTGo has also brought about a novel Rarity Model, helping users to better gauge the rarity, and thus, the potential value of the individual NFTs.

During this upgrade, NFTGo will be launching a Twitter extension to allow users to access and analyze NFT Project's performance directly on Twitter, providing a frictionless transition from web2 to web3.

About NFTGo.io

NFTGo.io is a leading NFT aggregation platform that enables its community to analyze NFT market data and transact all in one place. NFTGo offers a wide range of powerful tools and features including NFT market analytics, real-time listings, rarity, whale tracking, watchlist, drops calendar, and trading aggregator. It empowers its users to discover, trade, and manage NFT assets, serving 500+ institutional customers, 1,000+ communities, and 1M+ retail users worldwide.

