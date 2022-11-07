MY01 Announces Its Inclusion in Economic Model Data Presented at ISPOR Europe 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01, Inc. today announced that health economic data developed by the York Health Economic Consortium (YHEC) investigating the value of the MY01 continuous compartmental pressure monitor was presented at ISPOR Europe 2022 in Vienna, Austria. ISPOR Europe is hosted by the Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research.

In a poster titled "An Early Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of a New Continuous Compartment Pressure Monitoring Device in Tibial Fracture Patients Who Are at Risk of Developing Acute Compartment Syndrome (ACS)," YHEC concludes that using the MY01 device may reduce overall costs for tibial fracture patients at risk for ACS. The model demonstrated a per patient savings of £367 in the 60 days after injury in addition to a 1.2 day reduction in the length of stay.

The decision-tree economic model was developed with a UK NHS perspective and analyzed a hypothetical cohort of 1,000 patients. Based on the higher specificity and sensitivity associated with the use of continuous pressure monitoring, the model demonstrated reduced length of hospital stay, resource and cost savings, and improved patient outcomes. A key driver of all cost outcomes in the model were the number of patients that avoided false-positive diagnoses.

"We are excited about the presentation of this initial data, and plan to continue investigating the health economics of our device in global markets," said Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, Inc. "The fact that the analysis was performed by a respected organization like YHEC offers strong support for the belief that MY01 not only provides clinical benefits but positive economic value."

About MY01, Inc. MY01, Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01, Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

