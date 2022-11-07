InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for a Kettlebell (SDB-1506)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more versatile way to work out using kettlebells," said an inventor, from Escondido, Calif., "so I invented the SMART BELL. My design enables you to perform a variety of explosive lifting and swinging movements with a weight."

The invention provides a modified design for a kettlebell. In doing so, it increases the user's grip and stability. As a result, it allows the user to engage in a range of exercises and it could enhance a weightlifting workout. The invention features a portable design that is easy to manipulate and use so it is ideal for strength-training and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.