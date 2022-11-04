"MITSUKOSHI BGC," Commercial Facility by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings with Nomura Real Estate Development, Set for Soft Opening in Manila, Philippines on November 18

- MITSUKOSHI Arriving in Philippines for First Time under Large-scale, Mixed-use Development Project -

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., both headquartered in Tokyo, announced on November 4 that they have set the soft opening of "MITSUKOSHI BGC" for Friday, November 18, 2022. This commercial facility is part of a large-scale, mixed-use residential and commercial development project being pursued in partnership with leading Filipino developer Federal Land Incorporated based in Makati. A grand opening is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Based on the concept of "NEXT MANILA LIFESTYLE," MITSUKOSHI BGC will offer a new lifestyle co-created by Japan and the Philippines in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), the Philippines. MITSUKOSHI BGC will be housed from the 1st basement floor to the 3rd floor right below the residential floors of a four-tower complex, "The Seasons Residences." The mall will enrich daily lives of residents and visitors, providing a facility where they can enjoy special moments.

This is the first large-scale, mixed-use development project based on the joint partnership between a Japanese department store group and a Japanese real estate developer in the Philippines, and the first commercial facility operated by Isetan Mitsukoshi Group in the Philippines.

Bonifacio Global City (BGC)

Located 11 km southeast of the center of Manila, the Philippines, BGC is a central business district that has experienced remarkable economic growth in recent years. It is a newly developing area redeveloped on a large tract of a former Philippine Army site. The area is vibrant with a concentration of commercial facilities, hotels, offices, schools, hospitals and other facilities, where families, many wealthy people, and expatriates from various countries reside.

1. Facility Overview

Name: MITSUKOSHI BGC

Address: 8th Avenue corner 36th Street, 1630, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Soft opening date: November 18, 2022

Grand opening date: First quarter of 2023

Total floor area: Approx. 28,000 m2 (commercial section B1F to 3F)

Business hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Number of tenants: Approx. 120

Operating company: Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Commercial Management Corporation

- The first large-scale, mixed-use development project in the Philippines by a Japanese department store group and a Japanese real estate developer This project is a large-scale, mixed-use project that develops approximately 15,000 square meters of land, constructing and operating new residential buildings and a commercial facility. The upper residential portions of the complex, "The Seasons Residences," are condominium towers consisting of 4 buildings -- HARU (spring), NATSU (summer), AKI (autumn), and FUYU (winter) -- with a total of approximately 1,400 units. The Seasons Residences will be constructed on the 3rd to 54th floors at the tallest level. MITSUKOSHI BGC will occupy from the 1st basement floor to the 3rd floor of the lower part of the complex.

- Market potential

2. Floor Guide

3. Exterior / Interior

4. Environment / Services

5. The Seasons Residences

Name: The Seasons Residences

Address: 8th Avenue corner 36th Street, 1630, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Lot area: Approx. 15,000 m2

Total floor area: Residential section: approx. 110,000 m2

Size: 4 buildings (3rd floor to 54th floor for the tallest building)

*Commercial section: 1st basement floor to 3rd floor

Total number of housing units: Approx. 1,400

Schedule: Entire project scheduled for completion in 2027

For details, please visit:

