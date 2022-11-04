InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Beverages (OCM-1536)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a beverage accessory to prevent direct sunlight from rapidly warming drinks and melting ice," said an inventor, from Hermosa Beach, Calif., "so I invented the BEER BRELLA. My design would keep a beverage cool and refreshing while outdoors."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier between beverages and direct sunlight. In doing so, it helps to keep a beverage at the appropriate temperature. It also protects against potential contaminants while outdoors. As a result, it prevents beverage spoilage and waste. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, outdoor and sports enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.The invention design also provides additional benefits for restaurants, beverage distributors and manufacturers as it can be used with standard drink coasters. As such, advertising and marketing campaigns can be supported during use.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

