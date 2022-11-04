ConvergeOne Receives the Cisco 2022 Webex Partner of the Year Award | Americas, Security Partner of the Year Award | West and Four Gulf States Region Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced that it has received the Cisco® Partner Summit Award for the 2022 Americas Webex Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne, a Cisco Gold Certified partner, also received four Gulf State Region Partner Awards, including Collaboration Partner of the Year, Security Partner of the Year, Public Sector Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner Account Executive of the Year (awarded to Mike Kerr). For the Western Region, ConvergeOne was named Security Partner of the Year.

"ConvergeOne is proud to be recognized as the Americas Webex Partner of the Year by Cisco, as this award validates our commitment to helping customers achieve their desired business outcomes with solutions and services tailored to their specific needs," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne and Cisco share a desire to help customers modernize and adapt at pace in this rapidly changing world. We are excited to continue to build upon our partnership to create a better future for our team, our customers and our communities."

ConvergeOne was recognized for growing its collaboration and security business, aligning with the mission of Cisco's collaboration, contact center and security business units and deepening its key customer relationships. Streamlined and secure collaboration was a particularly crucial business objective this year, as many organizations implemented new back-to-the-office and hybrid-work strategies. Cisco also recognized ConvergeOne's diverse skill sets and value-add partnership across the Cisco collaboration portfolio. ConvergeOne has furthered the value of Cisco modern workplace and customer experience offers by enabling Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) custom applications and ConvergeOne intellectual property in C1CX and C1Conversations allowing transformation and lifecycle journey of Cisco customers.

ConvergeOne's focus on customer success is backed by its 2021 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80, a score that is nearly double the industry benchmark (as reported by ClearlyRated®) and places ConvergeOne in the NPS "World Class" category for the fourth consecutive year. This NPS is a testament to ConvergeOne's ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise in the area of collaboration as well as cloud, modern workplace, customer experience, cyber security, data center and enterprise networking.

Cisco's awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities and sales approaches. ConvergeOne has continually been recognized as a top Cisco partner to demonstrate innovation, business growth, alignment with Cisco's strategic priorities and commitment to Cisco. In 2021, ConvergeOne was recognized with five awards at the Cisco Partner Summit. Notably, ConvergeOne received the Global Award for Customer Experience Partner of the Year for rising to market shifts and demonstrating transformative thought leadership for customers transitioning to subscription and XaaS pricing models.

For more than a decade, ConvergeOne has developed deep technical expertise across the entire Cisco portfolio. ConvergeOne is one of a very select group of partners to achieve the highest level of Cisco distinctions, including Cisco Master Collaboration, Security, Data Center & Hybrid Cloud and Advanced Customer Experience Specializations. ConvergeOne further deepened its partnership with Cisco by receiving the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization for its efforts to help customers move to the latest technologies while responsibly recycling or refurbishing used hardware.

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Cisco, Avaya, AWS, Dell Technologies, Genesys, IBM, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

