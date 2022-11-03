Volition Announces the Launch of the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test in the U.S. and Europe Through Heska's Reference Laboratories

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the launch of its Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test across the U.S. and the forthcoming launch in Europe by Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) ("Heska"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostics, through Heska's veterinary diagnostic laboratories.

Steve Eyl, Heska's Chief Commercial Officer and President, scil animal company, said, "Our team has been working closely with Volition over the past six months and we are delighted to launch Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test in the U.S. and announce the forthcoming launch in Europe expected in the coming weeks through our veterinary diagnostics laboratories. The accurate, affordable, and non-invasive diagnostic for cancer screening and monitoring in canines is an ideal fit within Heska's expanding portfolio of best-in-class solutions. This is an important achievement in our transformative work together as we move towards the launch of our flagship point of care solution anticipated in 2023."

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, said, "We're thrilled to be working alongside Heska and support the launch of the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test in the United States and Europe. It is another key milestone for us, as we press ahead with our aim to ensure as many veterinarians as possible can access our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test for the pets and pet owners who trust them.

"There are approximately 84 million pet dogs in the United States and approximately half of dogs will have at least one veterinary care visit each year. Implementing the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test at annual wellness visits can help detect cancer at an early stage, even before symptoms appear, allowing for a better chance of effective treatment and improved outcomes."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com.

Note to editors:

$28 million License and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation to Distribute Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test



Volition Signs ExclusiveLicense and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation to Distribute Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test March 29 2022 Findings from a clinical study conducted by Volition and Professor Wilson-Robles and the team at Texas A&M University , peer-reviewed and published in August 2022 , showed that:

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's and Heska's website addresses are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website addresses are included in this document as an inactive textual references only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620

Jon Aagaard, Heska, investorrelations@heska.com +1 970-617-8399

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's estimated market opportunity, Volition's expectations related to the potential benefits under the License and Supply Agreement with Heska, including the timing of product launches, the effectiveness of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, and Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE VolitionRx