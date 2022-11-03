Mars Inspires Moments Of Everyday Happiness This Season With Delightful NEW Holiday Flavor Offerings

M&M'S® Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE® PROMISES® Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter will be available nationwide beginning in November

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This season M&M'S® and DOVE®, proudly part of Mars, are adding new, limited-edition flavors to their seasonal lineups: M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE PROMISES® Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter. The new flavor offerings will roll out in early November to bring an extra boost of holiday cheer to celebrations all season long.

The holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones, so this year, Mars is encouraging consumers to get together to watch their favorite holiday movies for the chance to win a sweet prize pack that's sure to spark the holiday spirit. Beginning on Thursday, November 3rd fans can reply to the M&M'S and DOVE Tweet announcing the sweepstakes and tag a family member or friend they'd watch a holiday movie with this season using #MarsMovieSweepstakes. Ten lucky winners will be selected at random to win a $400 gift card, various gifts from the MMS.com Gift Guide, and packs of the new limited-edition M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE PROMISES Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter treats.

"At Mars, we like to say we're consumer obsessed, and that especially rings true during the holiday season as we look forward to delighting our fans with seasonal twists from fan-favorite brands like M&M'S and DOVE" said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. "No matter what holiday you are celebrating, it's a wonderful time for people to come together and feel a sense of belonging and enjoying the newest seasonal flavors from M&M'S and DOVE can make it a whole lot sweeter."

A bold twist on classic M&M'S, M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies combine a smooth and rich espresso flavor with creamy dark chocolate, coated in festive-colored candy shells, bringing consumers who love the classic pairing of coffee and chocolate a satisfying holiday treat. On the heels of the recently announced M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew, M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies is the second coffee-flavored M&M'S innovation. The two flavors were inspired by consumer trends and a nearly 60% increase in sales of Espresso flavored products during the holidays. M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies will be available in Share Size (3.14 oz) and Laydown Bags (7.44 oz).

DOVE PROMISES Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter delivers on the classic holiday favorite flavor, featuring a gooey brownie batter-flavored filling inside the brand's classic milk chocolate shell wrapped in Christmas tree-patterned foil. The limited-edition holiday varieties will be sold at retailers nationwide and available in Laydown Bags (7.94 oz).

For more information on the Mars Movies Sweepstakes and full contest rules, visit M&M'S and DOVE on Twitter. For more information on M&M'S Dark Chocolate Espresso Candies and DOVE PROMISES Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter, visit mms.com and dovechocolate.com. Fans can also check out M&M'S holiday products – from Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa Gift Jars to Favor Packs perfect for stocking stuffers – to personalize for the holiday season and find colorful, fun gifts perfect for everyone on their lists on MMS.com.

