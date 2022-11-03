BLAZE Announces New 'Insights Advanced' Product for Enterprise and MSO Cannabis Retail Customers

'Insights Advanced' greatly enhances data access and visibility, allowing operators to better track their own—and their competitors'—buying and selling power

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE ®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale (POS) platform for Cannabis Retailers, today announced the launch of its Insights Advanced product for Enterprise and MSO cannabis retail customers. BLAZE Insights remains available for all clients to use, while the Insights Advanced option now allows large operators a more nuanced ability to track, evaluate and compare their performance among their outlets and competitors on a daily—or hourly—basis.

BLAZE Advanced Insights is a game-changer for enterprise and MSO operators who work across state lines.

"BLAZE Advanced Insights is a game-changer for our enterprise and MSO clients who work across state lines and must accommodate differing compliance laws regulating each," said CEO Chris Violas. "With the Advanced Insights tool, data is consolidated and compiled so that our busiest team members have instant access to the metrics they need to make the swift decisions about ordering and selling that directly impact their bottom line, whether that's inside the dispensary, in the warehouse or on the road for delivery."

The power of BLAZE Advanced Insights includes:

Advanced Manager Dashboard See business metrics broken out week-over-week, month-over-month and year-over-year

Advanced Member Segmentation Extract any member segmentation by demographics, affinity and behavior

Advanced Lifetime Value Measure the lifetime value of marketing sources and promotions

Advanced Discount Dashboard Summarize all discounts, including the difference between expected and actual revenue

Advanced Staffing Dashboard Identify staffing bottlenecks and best budtenders based on average transaction volume by day-of-week and hour-of-day

Advanced Delivery Dashboard Identify top product sales by delivery city and region and see delivery times by packed by employee

Advanced Products Dashboard Liquidate non-performing products, optimize reorders and monitor supply levels

About BLAZE®

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2017, the BLAZE software suite fully supports vertically integrated operations, standalone dispensaries, delivery services, distributors and cultivators. The platform's seed-to-sale software and apps enable businesses across the supply chain to easily automate compliance across the board. The BLAZE POS platform centralizes operations and combines efficient online ordering, inventory management and payment processing while offering full APIs and seamless integration with over 60 cannabis tech platforms. BLAZE.me

