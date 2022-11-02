sweetFrog Delivers Holiday Cheer with Classic Winter Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be sweet! sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, invites guests to try a new featured flavor this winter, Milk & Cookies. This limited time flavor will be available beginning on November 2, 2022.

sweetFrog's new Milk & Cookies flavor (PRNewswire)

Soft serve lite vanilla ice cream is blended together with Chips Ahoy!® Chunky Cookies to create the perfect balance of Milk & Cookies that's sure to delight taste buds!

"We've taken the classic holiday flavors of creamy milk and crisp chocolate chip cookies and mixed them together into a combination that captures the essence of the season," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Our hope is that guests of all ages can come together to indulge in this new flavor."

Milk & Cookies will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until January 3, 2023.

Featured Flavor:

Milk & Cookies

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt logo (PRNewsfoto/sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE sweetFrog