Silver Dollar City, An Old Time Christmas Features a New Production Show, Brilliant Holiday Experience

BRANSON, Mo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright lights line streets, buildings, pathways and trees during Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas, running November 5 through December 30. This season marks the debut of a new production show Coming Home For Christmas, along with over 6.5 million lights, an elaborate 8-story animated Christmas tree, a light parade, holiday foods and more. Silver Dollar City shines brilliantly with so much entertainment that the park is the five-time reigning champion for Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America.*

Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri - 1880s-style theme park internationally awarded for excellence in product, presentation & theme - famous for world-class rides, homestyle foods, crafts and family fun. (PRNewswire)

Throughout the streets of The City carolers sing and stroll, while the centerpiece of Joy On Town Square, an 8-story Christmas tree, and surrounding lights glow spectacularly. Even brighter is Christmas in Midtown with its remarkable display of light tunnels, wreath portals, flying angels and special effects 9-stories tall. For thrill seekers, rides soar under the Ozark Mountain starlight with all the Christmas lights visible below. Plus, craftsman in the Christmas spirit demonstrate glass-blowing wood carving and pottery, creating one-of-a-kind heirlooms.

The City's stages offer more than 30 shows each day and night. Including the longtime favorite production, A Dickens' Christmas Carol. The all new show, Coming Home for Christmas, features a live band and a cast of 14 singers and dancers presenting holiday music, stories and family traditions. Other productions include The Living Nativity and the Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies. Rudolph's Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade winds through The City each evening with lighted floats, characters, dancers and performers.

To add to the festivities, menus offer a variety of seasonal treats such as a Holiday Dinner with smoked turkey, ham, prime rib and trimmings; specialty soups like potato leek; Silver Dollar City's Miner's Beef Stew; plus, a variety of sweets such as hot chocolate and wassail, s'mores or warm apple dumplings with homemade cinnamon ice cream. Tasting Passports let guests sample their way through The City.

The two-month long holiday event boasts some impressive statistics such as 680 miles of lights, 1,000 decorated Christmas trees, 600 wreaths and over 3 miles of garland and ribbon.

*By USA Today's 10Best

