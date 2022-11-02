Invitation to presentation of Q3 2022

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 11th November 2022 at 11.00 CET. The session will feature a presentation of the Q3 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.

Presiding
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO 
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The audio transmission can be followed via this link:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2022

The teleconference is accessed via:
SE: +46856642704
UK: +443333009270
US: +6319131422
PIN US: 58961817#

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission. After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

